Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers Expands in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to Support Growing Client Needs

New Office is the Firm's 10th Location Nationwide, Establishing a Local Presence to Strengthen Client Partnerships and Expand Structural Engineering Expertise Across Texas' Fast-Growing Markets

ADDISON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Bennett & Pless, a leading structural engineering firm with over six decades of experience, is proud to announce the opening of a new office in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The Dallas-Fort Worth office expands the firm's ability to serve clients across Texas, a market where Bennett & Pless has long supported projects in data centers, life sciences, industrial, and manufacturing. For years, the firm has delivered projects in Texas for Southeast-based clients, while also supporting Texas-based clients on projects in the Southeast. With a permanent presence in the Metroplex, Bennett & Pless is strengthening its ability to partner with clients locally.

"We've been partnering with clients in Texas for years. Having local team members allows us to strengthen those relationships and grow alongside them in one of the country's most dynamic markets," said Bill Brown, CEO of Bennett & Pless.

Bennett & Pless is known for its expertise in delivering large, complex, and schedule-driven projects that demand both precision and agility across a wide variety of building types. With offices in Atlanta, Chattanooga, Charlotte, Knoxville, Loudoun, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Sarasota, and now Dallas-Fort Worth, Bennett & Pless continues to expand its national footprint and support clients where they grow.

Bennett & Pless also has a sister firm, BPL Enclosure, specializing in custom-designed enclosure systems that complement the firm's structural expertise (https://www.bpl-enclosure.com/).

About Bennett & Pless
With over six decades as a single-discipline structural engineering firm, Bennett & Pless combines local expertise with national reach across ten offices. We design durable, efficient structures for life sciences, industrial, mission-critical, education, healthcare, and more - delivering innovative solutions for both new construction and complex renovations. For more information, visit www.bennett-pless.com.

Dallas-Fort Worth Office Address:
Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers, 16415 Addison Road, Suite 420, Addison, TX 75001

ASSESS • DESIGN • ADVISE

Contact Information

Cathy Melcher
Marketing Communications Director
cmelcher@bennett-pless.com
7037746232

Lia Armistead
Marketing Specialist
larmistead@bennett-pless.com
678.797.7015

.

SOURCE: Bennett & Pless



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bennett-and-pless-structural-engineers-expands-in-dallas-fort-wo-1080330

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.