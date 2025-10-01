Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers Expands in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex to Support Growing Client Needs

New Office is the Firm's 10th Location Nationwide, Establishing a Local Presence to Strengthen Client Partnerships and Expand Structural Engineering Expertise Across Texas' Fast-Growing Markets

ADDISON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Bennett & Pless, a leading structural engineering firm with over six decades of experience, is proud to announce the opening of a new office in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The Dallas-Fort Worth office expands the firm's ability to serve clients across Texas, a market where Bennett & Pless has long supported projects in data centers, life sciences, industrial, and manufacturing. For years, the firm has delivered projects in Texas for Southeast-based clients, while also supporting Texas-based clients on projects in the Southeast. With a permanent presence in the Metroplex, Bennett & Pless is strengthening its ability to partner with clients locally.

"We've been partnering with clients in Texas for years. Having local team members allows us to strengthen those relationships and grow alongside them in one of the country's most dynamic markets," said Bill Brown, CEO of Bennett & Pless.

Bennett & Pless is known for its expertise in delivering large, complex, and schedule-driven projects that demand both precision and agility across a wide variety of building types. With offices in Atlanta, Chattanooga, Charlotte, Knoxville, Loudoun, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Sarasota, and now Dallas-Fort Worth, Bennett & Pless continues to expand its national footprint and support clients where they grow.

Bennett & Pless also has a sister firm, BPL Enclosure, specializing in custom-designed enclosure systems that complement the firm's structural expertise (https://www.bpl-enclosure.com/).

About Bennett & Pless

With over six decades as a single-discipline structural engineering firm, Bennett & Pless combines local expertise with national reach across ten offices. We design durable, efficient structures for life sciences, industrial, mission-critical, education, healthcare, and more - delivering innovative solutions for both new construction and complex renovations. For more information, visit www.bennett-pless.com.

Dallas-Fort Worth Office Address:

Bennett & Pless Structural Engineers, 16415 Addison Road, Suite 420, Addison, TX 75001

ASSESS • DESIGN • ADVISE

SOURCE: Bennett & Pless

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bennett-and-pless-structural-engineers-expands-in-dallas-fort-wo-1080330