Greentree Financial Group, Inc. Signs Luminar Media Group, Inc. as Advisory Client to Support Uplist Strategy

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Greentree Financial Group, Inc. ("Greentree"), a financial advisory and consulting firm specializing in corporate governance, financial reporting, and public markets compliance, today announced that it has signed Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID:LRGR), collectively known through its subsidiaries as Fortun, as a new client for advisory services.

Under the agreement, Greentree will advise Luminar on its planned uplist to a major exchange, either Nasdaq or the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Services will include guidance with the Company's audit process and S-1 filing, responses to SEC and exchange comments, and other corporate governance initiatives.

"This engagement reflects Luminar's ongoing commitment to transparency, governance, and scaling responsibly as we prepare for the next stage of our growth," said Yoel Damas, President of Luminar Media Group.

R. Chris Cottone, Vice President of Greentree Financial Group, added: "We are proud to welcome Luminar Media Group as a client. Our team at Greentree is dedicated to helping companies successfully transition into the responsibilities of being an exchange-listed company. Luminar's business model and momentum position them well for this next chapter, and we look forward to providing the expertise and resources needed to achieve a successful uplist."

This agreement marks a new chapter for Luminar, which is moving forward with Greentree as its exclusive advisor for uplisting and capital markets compliance.

About Luminar Media Group, Inc. (a/k/a FortunCo)

Luminar Media Group, Inc. (OTCID: LRGR), through its Fortun subsidiaries, is a diversified financial services and technology company specializing in revenue-based financing for small and medium-sized businesses across the United States and Puerto Rico. Fortun provides working capital solutions to underserved businesses, leveraging proprietary underwriting models and a growing national footprint. For more information, visit http://www.fortunco.com.

About Greentree Financial Group, Inc.

Founded in 1999, Greentree Financial Group, Inc. ("Greentree") is a financial advisory and consulting firm with offices in Plantation, Florida, and Cornelius, North Carolina. Greentree specializes in guiding high-growth companies through access to U.S. capital markets, including initial public offerings and uplisting efforts. The firm also assists public companies with ongoing compliance, periodic filings, audit readiness, and corporate governance. Greentree emphasizes tailored, long-term growth strategies, with a reported client renewal rate above 90%. More information is available at http://www.gtfinancial.com.

Contact:

R. Chris Cottone

Greentree Financial Group, Inc.

(954) 424-2345 Office

chriscottone@gtfinancial.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's uplisting strategy, financial reporting, growth initiatives, and the impact of its advisory agreement with Greentree. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to regulatory approvals, market conditions, capital availability, and the Company's ability to execute on its business plan. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by law.

