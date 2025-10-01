American Nortel Communications, Inc. Highlights Strategic Relationship With Delhivery to Expand Distribution Across India

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTCID:ARTM) ("American Nortel" or the "Company") today announced a strategic working relationship with Delhivery Limited., India's leading publicly traded logistics and supply chain services company. This collaboration will significantly expand American Nortel's ability to deliver products quickly and efficiently across India, reaching customers in both urban centers and local communities. The relationship leverages Delhivery's nationwide logistics infrastructure, advanced fulfillment technology, and last-mile delivery expertise, ensuring that American Nortel's extensive catalog of products can reach customers faster and more reliably than ever before.

"With American Nortel's incredible sales growth, we are making thousands of deliveries on a monthly basis. In order to accomplish that, the most efficient and fastest platform delivery method is needed. We found that to be Delhivery, Ltd.," said Bill Williams, Chief Executive Officer of American Nortel Communications, Inc. "By partnering with Delhivery, we are strengthening our connection to customers across India - from major cities to the smaller local communities where reliability and trust matter most. Our mission has always been to expand access to quality products at fair prices, and with Delhivery's proven logistics capabilities, delivering 700,000 packages a day, we can now deliver on that promise with greater reach, speed, and consistency."

This relationship is a key milestone in American Nortel's international growth strategy, complementing its expanding product lines and global marketing initiatives. It reflects the Company's commitment to providing dependable service, and reinforcing its position as a dynamic, customer-driven e-commerce brand.

About American Nortel Communications, Inc.

American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTC:ARTM) is a forward-looking communications and e-commerce company focused on innovative technologies, global partnerships, and delivering value through diverse product lines. With a commitment to growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the Company continues to expand its presence across key markets worldwide.

Safe Harbor Clause

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

