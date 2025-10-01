Multifamily Leadership, LLC: Flournoy Development Group Announces Ellison Lake Julian, a Premier Lakefront Apartment Community in South Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Flournoy Development Group (FDG) is proud to announce the development of Ellison Lake Julian, a premier luxury apartment community along the banks of Lake Julian in South Asheville. The 8.88-acre site will feature 279 thoughtfully designed apartment homes across five buildings, including 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, and 3-bedroom options.

Ellison Lake Julian Rendering by Dynamik Design

Flournoy Development Group Announces Ellison Lake Julian, a Premier Lakefront Apartment Community in South Asheville

Ellison Lake Julian is designed to set a new standard for upscale living in South Asheville. At the heart of the community is a standalone fitness and wellness center highlighted by a spa-quality experience with steam rooms and saunas, a rare offering in the market, alongside a yoga studio and state-of-the-art equipment to support an active lifestyle. Residents will also enjoy a resort-style pool, outdoor entertainment areas, an expansive clubhouse with communal and private coworking spaces, a convenient grab-and-go market, a smart package room, a dog spa, bicycle and kayak storage, and pocket courtyards throughout the community.

The property's setting along Lake Julian places residents near outdoor recreation such as sailing, kayaking, and picnicking at nearby Lake Julian Park, while offering uninterrupted lakefront and mountain views. Conveniently positioned just off Long Shoals Road, Ellison Lake Julian also provides easy access to Asheville's top retail and lifestyle destinations, including Biltmore Park Town Square and the Hendersonville Road retail corridor-delivering a peaceful lakefront atmosphere with everyday convenience.

"Ellison Lake Julian combines serene lakefront living with modern amenities and easy access to all that Asheville has to offer," said Ryan Foster, Senior Vice President of Flournoy Development Group. "We are excited to bring this premier community to life."

FDG's proven track record in Asheville includes highly successful projects such as The Aventine, The District, and Ellison at the Preserve, each advancing Flournoy's commitment to building communities that contribute positively to the broader region. Through Flournoy Helping Hands, the company's philanthropic program, our communities have supported annual initiatives including "Stuff the Backpack" school supply drives and Adopt-an-Animal-Shelter campaigns, and Ellison Lake Julian will continue this legacy of service in the Asheville market.

The community is now under construction, with plans to welcome its first residents in late 2026. The Ellison Lake Julian project team includes general contractor Harkins Builders, architect Dynamik Design, and property management by Flournoy Properties Group.

About Flournoy Development Group

Founded in 1967, Flournoy is a residential real estate firm headquartered in Columbus, Georgia, specializing in the development and management of high-quality multifamily, active-adult, and build-to-rent communities across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Southwest. Through Flournoy Development Group (FDG) and Flournoy Properties Group (FPG), the firm has developed and managed more than 49,000 residential units nationwide. Flournoy is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kajima USA. Learn more at flournoycompanies.com.

