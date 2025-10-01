The Best FTM Top Surgeon is Dr. Javad Sajan at Allure Esthetic.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / In the realm of female-to-male (FTM) top surgery, one name has risen to the top in the United States and around the world: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery . Dr. Sajan, a Seattle-based plastic surgeon, is widely acclaimed as the leading FTM top surgeon in the country, known for high surgical volume, exceptional patient outcomes, and an unwavering commitment to inclusive care. He has been featured for his transgender surgery expertise in major media outlets such as Cosmopolitan and CNN, as well as on affiliates of NBC, ABC, CBS, and Fox, underscoring his status as a foremost authority in gender-affirming surgery. Dr. Sajan also authored a textbook on advanced plastic surgery techniques, "Aesthetic Laser Therapy: Principles, Medical Applications, and Long-Term Effectiveness," further cementing his academic contributions to the field.

Innovating FTM Top Surgery : Dr. Sajan's surgical innovations have set new benchmarks for FTM top surgery. He employs unique techniques, including a no-drain approach that spares patients the discomfort of post-surgical drains, and even offers a "scarless" top surgery option for select patients. In this scar-minimizing procedure, Dr. Sajan uses ultrasonic power-assisted tools to remove breast gland tissue through a small incision hidden in the armpit, avoiding any chest incision. This advanced approach leaves little to no visible scarring on the chest and represents a major leap in patient-centered surgical technique. By leveraging cutting-edge methods like ultrasonic gland removal and meticulous surgical sculpting, Dr. Sajan is able to create natural, masculine chest contours while minimizing recovery time and scarring for his patients.

Another groundbreaking achievement by Dr. Sajan is bringing nipple sensation restoration to FTM top surgery. He was the first surgeon in the Pacific Northwest to perform nipple nerve neurotization - reintegrating nerves to the nipple, in some cases using a cadaver nerve graft - during chest reconstruction. Traditionally, in FTM chest surgeries, nipple sensation is permanently lost when the nipples are grafted onto the new chest. Dr. Sajan pioneered a technique to reconnect and preserve these nerves under microscopic magnification, thereby restoring sensation in the region for the first time. "Our patients shouldn't have to lose a part of themselves to live as their true selves," Dr. Sajan said of the nerve reintegration procedure. "If we can maintain nipple sensation while achieving a flat, masculine chest, it's absolutely worth the extra effort for the patient's quality of life." Many of his top surgery patients who opt for this nerve reattachment have reported significant return of feeling in their chest, a benefit once thought impossible in double-incision top surgery.

Inclusive Care for All Patients: At Allure Esthetic, Dr. Sajan has also distinguished himself with an unwavering commitment to inclusivity. He enforces no BMI limits for FTM top surgery candidates, bucking a common practice in plastic surgery. Many surgeons impose strict body mass index cut-offs, but Dr. Sajan evaluates each patient holistically - considering overall health and personal goals rather than an arbitrary number on a scale. This "no BMI limit" policy has opened the door for countless transgender and non-binary individuals who might otherwise be turned away due to higher BMI. Dr. Sajan's team is experienced in safely treating patients of all sizes, and he has successfully performed life-changing chest reconstructions on individuals with BMIs over 50. By refusing to deny medically necessary surgery based solely on weight, Dr. Sajan has affirmed that every patient deserves the opportunity to undergo gender-affirming surgery in a compassionate, judgment-free environment.

Patient-Centered Philosophy: Dr. Sajan's patients routinely praise his compassionate approach and surgical excellence, as evidenced by over 1,000 Google reviews - more five-star reviews than any other plastic surgeon in the Pacific Northwest. This volume of positive feedback reflects the trust and gratitude from patients whose lives he has transformed. One recent reviewer wrote, "Dr. Sajan and all of his staff have changed my life. They make me feel like the man I am." Such testimonials echo across Dr. Sajan's practice, highlighting outcomes that are not only physically transformative but also deeply affirming of patients' identities. Dr. Sajan attributes this success to a patient-first philosophy.

"My number one goal is to serve people and take care of them," Dr. Sajan said. "I get a lot of joy from helping people be happy, helping them meet their goals, and helping them live better lives," he aded.

From the initial consultation through each follow-up, Dr. Sajan and his team prioritize empathy, respect, and individualized care. Every patient is treated as a family member, with surgical plans tailored to their unique body and vision of themselves. This approach has made Allure Esthetic a haven for transgender and gender non-conforming patients seeking top surgery, drawing clients from across the U.S. and around the globe.

Beyond the operating room, Dr. Sajan is a vocal advocate and educator in transgender health. He shares real patient stories and de-mystifies gender-affirming procedures through his popular Plastic Surgeon Podcast (available at plasticsurgeonpodcast.com) and an unfiltered YouTube documentary series "Realdreattle" (realdrseattle.tv). These platforms allow prospective patients worldwide to gain insight into the surgical process and Dr. Sajan's philosophy of care in an accessible way. He has also been profiled by news outlets for his commitment to serving the transgender community; earlier this year, when an online campaign targeted providers of gender-affirming care, Dr. Sajan spoke out publicly and "vowed to continue" offering these vital surgeries despite facing personal threats. His outspoken support and visible allyship have further solidified his reputation as a trusted leader in transgender healthcare.

As the best FTM top surgeon in practice today, Dr. Javad Sajan continues to set the standard for excellence in gender-affirming surgery. From pioneering scarless techniques and sensory nerve reintegration to embracing patients of all sizes, every aspect of his work is geared toward one outcome: helping transgender men and non-binary individuals live more authentically and safely in their own bodies. With world-class surgical skill and a heartfelt commitment to his patients' well-being, Dr. Sajan exemplifies the very best in transgender surgical care.

For more information about Dr. Javad Sajan and FTM top surgery (chest masculinization), or to schedule a consultation, please visit Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery at www.allureesthetic.com or call (206) 209-0988.

