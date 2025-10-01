Verseon Chooses DataKrypto's FHEnom for AI to Ensure Continuous Encryption of AI-Driven Medical Research and Clinical Trial Data

News Summary:

Verseon International Corporation's mission is to drive groundbreaking scientific advances and transform modern medicine through physics- and AI-driven drug design, development, and clinical trials.

Verseon utilizes AI to accelerate and enhance innovation by analyzing sensitive clinical trial and patient data. To maintain compliance and uphold strict data privacy standards, Verseon must ensure data is protected at all times.

DataKrypto's new FHEnom for AI combines its revolutionary fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) with Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) to deliver unprecedented data security for proprietary datasets.

The unique capabilities of the DataKrypto solution safeguard against malicious activities, misuse, and adversarial manipulation, fostering trust and dependability in AI-generated outcomes.

BURLINGAME, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / DataKrypto , the creator of the fastest fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) solutions on the market, announced today that Verseon, a drug development innovator, is deploying its cutting-edge FHEnom for AI to ensure the continuous security of AI datasets and proprietary models.

Verseon's team of scientists, biologists, and medical researchers works diligently to create medicines that improve the world's treatment of all major human diseases. AI plays a vital role in Verseon's drug development and clinical trials, and ensuring that highly sensitive data is always protected, throughout AI training and inference, is crucial for maintaining compliance with stringent data privacy regulations.

"DataKrypto's FHEnom for AI gives us a secure, continuously encrypted solution for our AI training, fine-tuning, and real-world usage," said David Kita, CSO of Verseon. "With implementation taking just hours, the solution combines security with convenience and speed, allowing us to focus on our core activities."

"Verseon's mission-critical drug discovery and development work is reliant on its ability to maintain continuous protection of its clinical trial data and proprietary AI models," said Ravi Srivatsav, CEO of DataKrypto. "FHEnom for AI fills the encryption gap by enabling AI training and processing without having to decrypt data, which potentially exposes it to malicious use. We are proud to provide the first solution that gives companies like Verseon confidence and peace of mind with their AI implementations, knowing that their data is always secure."

Building Trust in AI with DataKrypto

FHEnom for AI is an AI-compliant, zero-knowledge framework that safeguards both customized open-source AI models (adapted for specific enterprise needs) and proprietary models, while ensuring the privacy and protection of sensitive data. It defends against malicious activities, misuse, and adversarial manipulation, securing intellectual property and maintaining the confidentiality of critical datasets. DataKrypto's solution helps companies deploying AI overcome concerns about data privacy and model security.

For more information about FHEnom for AI, visit https://datakrypto.com/products/ .

About Verseon

Verseon International Corporation ( www.verseon.com ) is transforming the delay, prevention, and treatment of disease. Using its Deep Quantum Modeling + AI platform, Verseon is rolling out a steady stream of life-changing medicines. Each of the company's drug programs features multiple novel candidates with unique therapeutic properties. Other current methods can find none of these candidates. Verseon's rapidly growing pipeline addresses major human diseases in the areas of cardiometabolic disorders and cancer. The company's supporters and advisors include multiple Nobel laureates, former heads of R&D at major pharmaceutical companies, and various key opinion leaders in the field of medicine.

About DataKrypto

DataKrypto reimagines AI security for the enterprise. By combining FHEnom-the fastest, most scalable Fully Homomorphic Encryption technology available-with Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), DataKrypto enables organizations to adopt, create, and use AI tools with unmatched security and performance. Every model, every dataset-always encrypted. Even the largest AI systems run securely, with performance intact. DataKrypto empowers organizations to embrace AI, ensuring protection at every step. Learn more at www.datakrypto.com .

