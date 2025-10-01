Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
01.10.25 | 15:48
437,00 Euro
-0,90 % -3,95
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
436,35436,5515:50
436,75437,0015:49
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valimail Is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Valimail, a DigiCert company, the leading provider of email authentication and anti-impersonation solutions, today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem. Valimail was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"Joining the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem validates our mission to make email authentication simple and accessible for every organization," said Michael Chester, VP of Partnerships at Valimail. "This partnership will help us deliver our proven anti-phishing and brand protection solutions to customers more efficiently, while contributing to Microsoft's vision of a more integrated and streamlined cybersecurity marketplace."

"The Microsoft Security Store is designed to simplify and strengthen how organizations approach cybersecurity. By offering a curated selection of trusted solutions and AI agents, we help Security and IT teams quickly find, purchase, and deploy technologies that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security. With simplified billing, streamlined deployment, and verified integrations, the Security Store empowers defenders to accelerate their response, improve their security posture, and focus on what matters most," said Dorothy Li, Corporate Vice President, Security Copilot, Ecosystem and Marketplace.

Valimail is collaborating with Microsoft to help shape the development of the Microsoft Security Store, providing feedback on new features, integration experiences, and customer needs. By publishing certified solutions and AI agents that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security products, Valimail is making it easier for organizations to discover, purchase, and deploy trusted security technologies. Through the Security Store, Valimail is helping customers accelerate their security outcomes and simplify operations with solutions that are vetted, easy to deploy, and designed to work together.

The Microsoft Security Store is setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity procurement and deployment. By centralizing a wide range of security solutions and AI agents-organizations can now streamline how they discover, acquire, and operationalize advanced security technologies. With features like industry framework alignment, simplified billing, and guided deployment, the Security Store helps security teams reduce complexity, accelerate adoption, and maximize the value of their security investment

About Valimail

Valimail, a DigiCert company, is the global leader in Zero Trust email authentication and invented hosted DMARC in 2015 and DMARC-as-a-service in 2021. In use by 80,000 companies globally, the company's full line of cloud-native solutions authenticate sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance. From neighborhood shops to the world's largest brands, many organizations use these solutions to secure their emails. Valimail holds the most robust portfolio of 20 patents that unlock DMARC for businesses at scale and is the only DMARC solution to earn FedRAMP authorization. Valimail employees Chair and co-Chair many critical ecosystem bodies, such as the IETF DMARC Working Group, and the AuthIndicators Working Group developing BIMI. The premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key industry standards body, driving today's email authentication policies and tomorrow's cybersecurity advancements for everyone. For more information, please visit www.valimail.com.

Media Contact

Escalate PR for Valimail
valimail@escalatepr.com

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Valimail



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/valimail-is-a-proud-participant-in-the-microsoft-security-store-p-1080479

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.