Valimail Is a Proud Participant in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Valimail , a DigiCert company, the leading provider of email authentication and anti-impersonation solutions, today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem. Valimail was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.

"Joining the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem validates our mission to make email authentication simple and accessible for every organization," said Michael Chester, VP of Partnerships at Valimail. "This partnership will help us deliver our proven anti-phishing and brand protection solutions to customers more efficiently, while contributing to Microsoft's vision of a more integrated and streamlined cybersecurity marketplace."

"The Microsoft Security Store is designed to simplify and strengthen how organizations approach cybersecurity. By offering a curated selection of trusted solutions and AI agents, we help Security and IT teams quickly find, purchase, and deploy technologies that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security. With simplified billing, streamlined deployment, and verified integrations, the Security Store empowers defenders to accelerate their response, improve their security posture, and focus on what matters most," said Dorothy Li, Corporate Vice President, Security Copilot, Ecosystem and Marketplace.

Valimail is collaborating with Microsoft to help shape the development of the Microsoft Security Store, providing feedback on new features, integration experiences, and customer needs. By publishing certified solutions and AI agents that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security products, Valimail is making it easier for organizations to discover, purchase, and deploy trusted security technologies. Through the Security Store, Valimail is helping customers accelerate their security outcomes and simplify operations with solutions that are vetted, easy to deploy, and designed to work together.

The Microsoft Security Store is setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity procurement and deployment. By centralizing a wide range of security solutions and AI agents-organizations can now streamline how they discover, acquire, and operationalize advanced security technologies. With features like industry framework alignment, simplified billing, and guided deployment, the Security Store helps security teams reduce complexity, accelerate adoption, and maximize the value of their security investment

About Valimail

Valimail , a DigiCert company, is the global leader in Zero Trust email authentication and invented hosted DMARC in 2015 and DMARC-as-a-service in 2021. In use by 80,000 companies globally, the company's full line of cloud-native solutions authenticate sender identity to stop phishing, protect brands, and ensure compliance. From neighborhood shops to the world's largest brands, many organizations use these solutions to secure their emails. Valimail holds the most robust portfolio of 20 patents that unlock DMARC for businesses at scale and is the only DMARC solution to earn FedRAMP authorization. Valimail employees Chair and co-Chair many critical ecosystem bodies, such as the IETF DMARC Working Group, and the AuthIndicators Working Group developing BIMI. The premier DMARC partner for Microsoft 365 environments, Valimail also holds leadership positions on every key industry standards body, driving today's email authentication policies and tomorrow's cybersecurity advancements for everyone. For more information, please visit www.valimail.com .

