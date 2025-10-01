Raadr, Inc.: Telvantis Inc. Signs Binding Term Sheet to Sell Voice Services Business, Enabling Potential Path to Indirect Uplisting of Largest Operating Entity

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Telvantis Inc. (OTCID:RDAR) ("Telvantis" or the "Company"), a Florida-based technology-driven telecommunications and enterprise solutions provider and Spectral Capital Corp ("Spectral"), a Washington-based corporation today announced the signing of binding term sheet ("Term Sheet") to sell Telvantis' international voice services business to Spectral.

Telvantis' sale of its largest operating entity, Telvantis Voice Services Inc. ("TVS"), supports the strategic shift towards bolstering its position as a US-based technology and industrial holding company with a clear focus on wireless and 5G infrastructure, as well as the incubation, acquisition, operation and growth of related assets.

Spectral is an experienced serial acquirer in the technology space that is expected to trade on a listed exchange in the coming quarters.

A definitive agreement is expected to be signed in October 2025, with the transaction expected to be closed later in Q4 2025. The transaction will involve the issuance of a to-be-determined number of shares of Spectral common stock to Telvantis and will be subject to customary conditions and approvals as well as earn out conditions.

Pending the closing, the TVS business operations, management and commercial activity will continue in a normal fashion ahead of this acquisition transaction.

"This transaction is an important step towards delivering on our promise of an uplisting. With Spectral, we have a partner that is on its way to a major exchange already," commented Daniel Contreras, CEO of Telvantis Inc. "With this transaction, we have an accelerated path to potentially monetize our voice services business ahead of our original plan" added Contreras.

"We believe TVS will be a great addition to our portfolio of technology companies and will bring the size required to make a real impact. The longstanding TVS customer relationships together with the highly motivated team will enable us to develop and introduce advanced AI-based products and service on the basis of our extensive IP portfolio," commented Jenifer Osterwalder, CEO of Spectral.

"This transaction is a great option for us to speed up our strategic shift towards high growth markets and monetizing our currently largest operating asset at the same time," commented Daniel Gilcher, CFO of Telvantis Inc. "The result will be a stronger, more profitable Telvantis, in a very attractive growth market with many exciting opportunities ahead of us," added Gilcher.

About Telvantis

Telvantis Inc., (OTC: RDAR) is a U.S.-based telecommunications company delivering advanced solutions to operators, enterprises, and network providers worldwide. Through its recent acquisitions of operations in the U.S. and Ireland, Telvantis has strategically expanded its portfolio to encompass cutting-edge 5G technologies, cloud-based communications platforms, and enterprise-grade services. This expansion, combined with a forward-thinking approach, positions Telvantis for accelerated growth and market leadership in the evolving telecommunications landscape.

About Spectral

Spectral Capital Corporation (OTC: FCCN) is building a portfolio of companies and technologies at the intersection of artificial intelligence and quantum computing. With over 500 patentable inventions in the pipeline, Spectral focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing advanced IP to deliver transformative solutions in telecommunications, autonomy, energy, security, and other high-value sectors.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events and are based on management's beliefs and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to various factors, including market conditions, competition, and the successful integration of acquired operations. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

