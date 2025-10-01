Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) is pleased to announce that a field crew has been mobilized to its O'Connor Lake property. The objective is to confirm and evaluate historic mineralized targets using a combination of modern technologies, including satellite imagery, ground GPS reconnaissance, and the company's previously flown airborne geophysics.

"We are very excited to have our team on the ground at O'Connor Lake," stated Ritch Wigham, CEO of Slave Lake Zinc. "This comprehensive program will allow us to validate the promising historic findings and pinpoint new areas of interest, moving us closer to unlocking the full potential of this property."

Slave Lake Zinc announces that related parties have agreed to accept units in the company for recent loans made by the parties (Jas Rai, Ritch Wigham and Glen Macdonald) to help advance the exploration work being done by the company. Through the issuance of 2,340,000 units (each, a Unit) in the capital of the company at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant (Warrant), where each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share (Warrant Share) at an exercise price of $0.07 per Warrant Share for a three-year period.

The securities issuable pursuant to the transaction settling the outstanding loan made by insiders and related parties will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period.

About Slave Lake Zinc Corp.

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its 100% owned O'Connor Lake Property, located in the prolific Slave Lake greenstone belt of the Northwest Territories. The property is situated approximately 100 km east of Fort Resolution, the terminus of the all-weather road from Osisko's Pine Point deposits. The Company's geological team is experienced in identifying and delineating volcanogenic massive sulfide ("VMS") deposits and is committed to maximizing shareholder value through exploration and development of the O'Connor Lake Project.

