Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTC Pink: KPIFF) ("Edgewater" or the "Company"), the industry pioneer of AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology today announced that President & CEO Andrew Skafel will present at the 2025 Cantech Letter Investment Conference on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 11:30-12:00 PM (Track 3).

Cantech is a high-signal forum for Canada's growth companies and the investors who back them. Edgewater's session will highlight how its patented Spectrum Slicing architecture addresses the exploding demand for deterministic, lower-latency Wi-Fi-an area tightly aligned with Canada's push to scale home-grown semiconductor IP, advanced packaging, and commercialization. For Canadian investors, the presentation offers a clear view into an IP-led, capital-efficient path to value creation in wireless silicon and licensing.

"Canada's semiconductor momentum needs visible, venture-backable wins," said Andrew Skafel. "We're excited to show how Spectrum Slicing converts real-world operator pain points into revenue opportunities across residential, enterprise, and industrial IoT markets."

Presentation Details

Event: 2025 Cantech Letter Investment Conference

Speaker: Andrew Skafel, President & CEO, Edgewater Wireless

Time & Track: Thu, Oct 9, 11:30-12:00 PM - Track 3

The 2025 Cantech Letter Investment Conference provides up and coming technology companies with the opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies and to participate in 1-on-1 meetings with investors and capital markets professionals.

For more information, visit https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/ or contact ir@edgewaterwireless.com to book meetings.

About Edgewater Wireless

We make Wi-Fi. Better.

Edgewater Wireless delivers unmatched Wi-Fi QoS-bar none-by intelligently mitigating congestion, managing spectrum allocation in real-time, and autonomously reconfiguring channel and link density-driving economic gains for service providers and their customers through reduced churn, improved efficiency, and high-performance connectivity in dense environments. Redefining Wi-Fi from the silicon up, Edgewater's patented, AI-powered Spectrum Slicing platform-delivered through the PrismIQ product family-breaks the limits of legacy Wi-Fi by enabling multiple concurrent channels in a single band. Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing delivers 10x performance and up to 50% lower latency, even for legacy devices. With 26 patents and a fabless model, Edgewater is transforming the economics of Wi-Fi for service providers, OEMs, and enterprises-powering scalable, standards-aligned/leading connectivity across residential, enterprise, and Industrial IoT markets. A Silicon Catalyst portfolio company, Edgewater is building the intelligence wireless foundation for the next era of global connectivity.

Visit https://edgewaterwireless.com

Forward-Looking Statements

