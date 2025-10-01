India installed 17.5 GW of solar and 2.6 GW of wind in April-August 2025, a 123% increase year over year, says ICRA.From pv magazine India India added 20.1 GW of renewable energy capacity in the first five months of fiscal 2026 (April to August 2025), a 123% increase from 9 GW in the same period last year, according to a report by ICRA. The total includes 17.5 GW of solar and 2.6 GW of wind capacity. ICRA said the record growth, driven by a strong project pipeline and favorable market conditions, positions the sector to exceed 35 GW of new capacity in fiscal 2026. The momentum follows fiscal 2025, ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
© 2025 pv magazine