Lowell, Massachusetts, made history at the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, Switzerland, as the first U.S. city designated a "Frontrunner City" under the Global Frontrunner Cities Initiative, led by the Urban Economy Forum (UEF), in partnership with UN-University, Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH), and the World Urban Pavilion (WUP) powered by Daniels. This recognition positions Lowell as a frontrunner city of sustainable and innovation-driven urban transformation.

The global announcement brought together dignitaries, UN officials, city leaders, academics, and community representatives, who emphasized how Lowell's legacy of innovation and diversity is now shaping its forward-looking vision for sustainable urban development.

Highlights from the Geneva Session

At the Palais des Nations, Lowell was celebrated as the First U.S. Frontrunner City a pioneering model of how community expectations and local innovation can advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aligned with global priorities to drive worldwide transformation. Lowell Mayor Daniel P. Rourke affirmed Lowell as "a place where inclusive ideas take root and communities lead the way." Reza Pourvaziry, Chair of the UEF, described the initiative as "a space where vision, innovation, and sustainability converge with a strong commitment to action toward Urban Transformation." U.S. Congresswoman Lori Trahan emphasized the global resonance of this achievement, noting that her hometown is "setting the standard for urban transformation in America." Together, their voices positioned Lowell as both a source of local pride and a catalyst for global urban transformation.

Voices from Leaders

UN leaders emphasized Lowell's global reference in advancing the SDGs. Kaveh Madani (UNU-INWEH) noted that "by embracing sustainability, Lowell proves local leadership can shape global resilience." UN colleagues added that Lowell integrates health, environment, and urban systems into a unified vision, with Dyfed Aubrey (UN-Habitat Europe) describing the initiative as "a shared vision for cities of the future resilient, inclusive, and people-centered."

Chancellor Julie Chen (UMass Lowell) emphasized that "our students and faculty will help shape innovative solutions for Lowell and beyond." Partners in academia affirmed Lowell as a living laboratory for creativity, research, and community innovation.

UEF Pavilion leaders emphasized that Lowell's recognition is both symbolic and actionable. Eduardo Moreno (WUP) underscored how historic cities can reinvent themselves through inclusive transformation. At the same time, Mitchell Cohen (Daniels Corporation) noted that Lowell has created an open arena where ideas are tested, scaled, and transformed into global solutions. Kamran Espili (UEF) further highlighted that "what we are building together in Lowell is not just a local project, but a global reference point for urban innovation."

City authorities and elected officials affirmed that Lowell's designation reflects both pride and progress. Lowell City Manager Thomas A. Golden, Jr., added that Lowell is "a city of opportunity where ambition meets action, turning partnerships into real growth and benefits for every family." Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll noted that Lowell's leadership "will shape a sustainable Commonwealth and a stronger nation," while other city officials echoed that this recognition belongs to every neighborhood and resident of Lowell.

International experts highlighted Lowell's global impact. Elisabeth Belpaire, President of the International Society of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP), noted it "shows how global sustainability frameworks can translate into meaningful local action." Marc Kealey (UEF) observed that "authentic partnerships can move from words to real transformation." Eduardo Ortiz Jasso (UEF) stressed that "urban transformation must link planning and finance."

Looking Ahead

Together, Lowell and its partners are shaping a collective journey that turns local innovation into global inspiration-amplifying community voices while advancing transformative urban futures on the world stage.

