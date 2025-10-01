Neat Open combines BYOD, Neat App Hub, and AI-powered capabilities to deliver superior meeting room experiences

Neat, the pioneering video technology company, today introduced Neat Open, a powerful new mode that transforms BYOD (bring your own device) spaces to deliver more flexible, consistent, and manageable experiences on Neat devices. Neat Open ensures that BYOD spaces are always valuable and productive, whether they are in a BYOD call or being used for local collaboration sessions.

Today's BYOD spaces are typically lacking adaptability, workflow integration, and robust management. Neat Open unites BYOD, the growing number of business applications in Neat App Hub, and innovative AI-powered capabilities, all managed through Neat Pulse, to make spaces more functional and intelligent. With Neat Open, even if a room is not in a BYOD call, it can be used to run collaboration apps and launch custom workflows, or use unique capabilities to make local sessions more collaborative.

Neat Open includes AI-powered features that enable local users to wirelessly share content and capture ideas with AI notes, all from the Neat device. This enables multiple participants to simultaneously share content while the AI automatically captures key ideas then easily revisit and share them later, making every meeting more productive.

Today's BYOD spaces are typically lacking adaptability, workflow integration, and robust management. Neat Open unites three powerful layers to make spaces more functional and intelligent:

BYOD evolved. Using a laptop with a USB-C cable users can instantly tap into Neat's premium microphones, cameras and speakers. Users can also pair their browser with room controls and AI-powered notes, providing an easy way to adjust settings, manage the call, and capture key takeaways directly from their laptop.

Using a laptop with a USB-C cable users can instantly tap into Neat's premium microphones, cameras and speakers. Users can also pair their browser with room controls and AI-powered notes, providing an easy way to adjust settings, manage the call, and capture key takeaways directly from their laptop. Added AI value, in and out of calls. With wireless sharing and AI notes working together, local meetings become just as productive as video calls. Multiple participants can simultaneously share content, while the AI automatically captures key ideas, then share notes with anyone via a link making every meeting, whether on video or in person, more productive.

With wireless sharing and AI notes working together, local meetings become just as productive as video calls. Multiple participants can simultaneously share content, while the AI automatically captures key ideas, then share notes with anyone via a link making every meeting, whether on video or in person, more productive. Apps that extend the room. Neat App Hub makes over 40 business and video apps accessible directly on the device, ranging from project management tools to training platforms. It keeps spaces useful when no laptop is connected, and it means the space doesn't just support meetings; it supports how teams work throughout the day.

"Until now BYOD has provided a limited, single-user experience and a lack of IT monitoring capabilities," said Tormod Ree, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Neat. "Neat Open redefines BYOD spaces to not only provide cross-platform capabilities but to also create a space that is fully productive outside of a BYOD call so the room always provides value. Neat Open turns every space into a fluid collaboration hub, offering a future-ready experience that adapts to how teams work, and provides IT with the security, visibility, and control to scale with confidence."

In addition to making BYOD spaces more productive and collaborative, Neat Open also makes BYOD calls more powerful. It taps into Neat's premium audio, video, and full room capabilities with simple browser-based control, giving users more freedom in how they collaborate without sacrificing exceptional meeting experiences. Additionally, users can take advantage of AI notes from the device to transcribe the audio coming from the meeting room and the far end.

Neat Open is managed through Neat Pulse, providing organizations greater control, consistency, and manageability. Using Neat Pulse, IT has complete visibility into deployment, monitoring, and room usage insights.

Neat Open will be generally available in spring 2026.

About Neat

Neat brings people together with intelligent, simple video devices built on our unique, AI-powered modular architecture. Designed for fast installation and effortless scalability, Neat's devices join forces to bring video meetings and collaboration to spaces of all sizes and use cases. Neat blends robust enterprise-grade quality and manageability with consumer-like ease and flexibility. Neat's pioneering portfolio provides superb audio and video quality for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet (coming Q4 2025), or BYOD. We empower global teams to connect, collaborate, and thrive so they can do their best work. Neat is based in Oslo and has a passionate team around the globe. Explore more at neat.no.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001090246/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Amy Martin

amy.martin@neat.no

+1-408-391-5194