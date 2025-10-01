The Gurobi Summit EMEA returns October 28-29 to showcase the latest innovations in optimization.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, is pleased to announce the return of its Decision Intelligence Summit ("Gurobi Summit") to the EMEA region. The event will take place October 28-29 at the Hofburg Conference Centre in Vienna, where another record-breaking year in attendance is expected.

Following September's summit for the Americas, this year's EMEA event will focus on the theme "Empowering Bold Decisions," bringing together business leaders and technical practitioners to explore how mathematical optimization and decision intelligence can drive real-world impact.

Organizations speaking at the event will include: A1 Telekom, Agora, Airbus, Danone, Gousto, Iberia, Kärnten University of Applied Science, Levasoft, MC Sonae, o9 Solutions, POLYPOINT, SAP, and Turkish Airlines. In addition, event sponsors Capgemini, Decide4AI, LTPlabs, and ORMAE will be present to showcase their insights, while Gurobi's leaders will share a preview of the product roadmap.

Attendees will have the opportunity to choose between specialized business and technical sessions, as well as book one-to-one meetings with Gurobi's experts to discuss their models and individual use cases.

"The Gurobi Summit embodies our commitment to empowering bold, data-driven decisions," said Duke Perrucci, CEO of Gurobi Optimization. "We're thrilled to bring this event to Vienna and once again connect with innovators from across the EMEA region, exchange insights, and inspire new possibilities."

To learn more about the Gurobi Summit EMEA and to view the full agenda, visit the official event website.

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi's decision intelligence technology, customers can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling and portfolio optimization to supply chain design and everything in between, Gurobi identifies the optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in nearly all industries, including organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

