Publishing Industry Experts to Explore the Interplay Between AI Developers, Users, and Publishers, While Sharing Practical Approaches to Licensing

CCC to Feature AI Systems Training License, Enabling Organizations to Use Lawfully Acquired Works as Inputs in Training AI Systems for External Uses

CCC (Copyright Clearance Center), a pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, will host the panel "Licensing Accelerates Responsible AI: Seizing Opportunities in Uncertain Times" at the Frankfurt Book Fair in the Frankfurt Studio on Thursday, 16 October 15:00 15:50 CET.

Panelists include Michael Ellis, President, Newstex, Catriona Stevenson, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, The Publishers Association, and Mark Walford, Vice President, Rights and Business Development, Sage. The panel will be moderated by CCC Managing Director Roy Kaufman.

"Licensing solutions are an essential part of the path forward for companies that produce and value intellectual property; one that does not force a false choice between respecting copyright and advancing AI," said Tracey Armstrong, President and CEO, CCC. "Market-based solutions that are both pro-copyright and pro-AI are the foundation for an approach that is sustainable and also respects the contributions of all stakeholders, including creators."

Armstrong will also participate in the "The Invisible Women of Publishing" panel at this year's Frankfurt Book Fair. PublisHer is hosting the panel, which will feature a discussion on how to elevate and celebrate every contribution that powers the publishing industry forward at the PublisHer Lounge on Wednesday, 15 October, 13:00 13:50 CET.

At this year's Frankfurt Book Fair, CCC will feature its AI Systems Training License, a voluntary, non-exclusive collective license for training AI systems. The license provides the rights to lawfully use a wide and diverse repertoire of content for training AI systems for external use. It reduces the complexity and burden of ad hoc negotiations and offers standard terms of use. This streamlined solution supports responsible AI development and compliant use of copyrighted materials.

Last year, CCC announced the availability of AI rights for internal corporate use within its Annual Copyright License, an enterprise-wide content licensing solution offering companies an efficient way to obtain rights to use copyrighted materials within AI systems. The license provides users with a harmonized set of internal use AI rights from a broad range of participating rightsholders and remunerates those rightsholders for these new uses of their content.

CCC advocates for copyright worldwide by engaging governments, stakeholders, and individuals with educational programming and thought leadership resources. The organization also maintains an online hub, AI, Copyright Licensing, which features informational resources for creators, publishers, rightsholders, technologists, media representatives, policymakers, intellectual property attorneys, and others.

Since 1978, CCC has supported content users by providing efficient, collective licensing solutions, with harmonized rights, for their content uses. CCC's non-exclusive voluntary collective licensing solutions include Annual Copyright License (ACL) for Business, Multinational Copyright License (MCL) for Business, ACL for Higher Education, RightFind Curriculum, and ACL for Student Assessments. In addition to collective licensing solutions, CCC provides one-stop access for users to request, receive, and pay for full-text content and permissions to reuse content.

For more information, please visit the CCC stand at the 2025 Frankfurt Book Fair, located in Hall 4.0, D24.

