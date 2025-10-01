Blue Matter is pleased to announce that Eva Kersey has joined the firm as a Partner based in London. Eva officially joined the Blue Matter team on September 16, bringing a broad base of strategic consulting experience across pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical technology clients.

Eva has been serving life science clients since 2007. She began her consulting career at PHP (now a part of Accenture). Since then, she has served in leadership and Partner-level positions at IMS Consulting, IQVIA, and ClearView Healthcare Partners. Over the years, her consulting experience has spanned the full value chain, focusing on cross-functional strategy development. She brings a particular specialization in therapy and franchise strategy, portfolio optimization, and pricing, access and evidence strategy. She also brings significant expertise in all aspects of commercial strategy development for clinical-stage, pre-launch assets.

"I'm extremely excited to join the Blue Matter team," Eva said. "The firm offers a rare combination of creative thinking and analytical rigor, which is often hard to find. The open, engaging, and collaborative culture is also very attractive to me."

Blue Matter Managing Partner, George Schmidt, said, "We are thrilled to have Eva on board. Her leadership values-including leading with purpose and trust, inspiring through action, and putting people first-are a perfect fit for our culture. We are confident that her strategic vision will be a multiplier in Blue Matter's growth narrative, particularly in Europe."

Eva's educational background includes MBA from the University of Bayreuth, an MA in International Marketing from the University of Nottingham, and a BSc in Business Administration and Economics from TU Bergakademie Freiberg.

About Blue Matter

Blue Matter (www.bluematterconsulting.com) is a strategic consulting firm serving the life sciences industry. From its offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Blue Matter serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies around the globe. The firm helps clients maximize value at the product, portfolio, and organization levels with a focus on corporate and product strategy in complex markets, as well as organizational effectiveness.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001981740/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Craig Dunkley

cdunkley@bluematterconsulting.com

(919) 539-0658