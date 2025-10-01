Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 15:06 Uhr
Next Level Aviation Appoints Danny Budding as Senior Vice President of Sales - Global

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Level Aviation® (NLA), a leader in the global distribution of used serviceable materials (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus commercial aircraft and associated jet engine platforms, has appointed Danny Budding as Senior Vice President of Sales - Global. Mr. Budding brings deep aftermarket expertise and a track record of leadership to Next Level Aviation® with more than 37 years of experience in commercial aviation across engineering, maintenance and cargo, with the majority of his career spent at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines within the Engineering & Maintenance division where he held various positions of increasing responsibility, including most recently as Director of Parts Trading since 2018.


In his new role, Mr. Budding will work closely with Executive Vice President of Sales & Procurement Mike Dreyer to manage NLA's global sales & purchasing activities to expand the business significantly in the coming years.

Next Level Aviation® EVP-Sales & Procurement Mike Dreyer commented, "We are very excited to have Danny join the team. His leadership, pedigree, and product knowledge are a huge addition to Next Level Aviation."

SVP of Sales-Global Danny Budding stated, "The aviation industry is full of opportunities, and I am eager to embark on this new chapter with Next Level Aviation® committed to innovation, teamwork, and excellence. Let's soar to new heights together."

About Next Level Aviation®
Next Level Aviation® is an ASA-100 accredited, and FAA Advisory Circular 00-56B compliant supplier stocking commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material (USM) for all Boeing and Airbus aircraft platforms and associated jet engines. Next Level Aviation® specifically focuses on stocking USM for the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 families of aircraft and their associated jet engines, which currently make up about 65% of the global commercial fleet. Founded in March 2013 by Jack Gordon, Mike Dreyer, and Matt Dreyer, Next Level Aviation® has grown into a top global supplier of commercial aircraft/jet engine used serviceable material. www.nextlevelaviation.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367849/Next_Level_Aviation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/next-level-aviation-appoints-danny-budding-as-senior-vice-president-of-sales---global-302571253.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
