Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
VETROelite, a TricorBraun Company, Appoints Nicola Feletto as CEO
01.10.2025 15:06 Uhr
VETROelite, a TricorBraun Company, Appoints Nicola Feletto as CEO

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VETROelite, a TricorBraun company, announced the appointment of Nicola Feletto as Chief Executive Officer. Feletto will lead VETROelite's global operations, driving the company's continued growth and innovation while reinforcing its commitment to quality, reliability, and customer partnerships. He succeeds Daniele Feletto, who is retiring after more than 30 years of leadership. Daniele will remain involved in company activities through April 2026, supporting Nicola and the management team during the transition.

Photo of Daniele Feletto (left) and Nicola Feletto (right).

"Nicola's appointment marks a pivotal moment for VETROelite," said Matthew Hirst, President of TricorBraun Europe. "His deep knowledge of the business, combined with passion and vision, ensures both continuity and fresh energy to embrace future challenges. We are confident that under his leadership, VETROelite will continue to grow, driven by innovation and the values that have always set us apart."

Nicola Feletto has been a key contributor to VETROelite for more than a decade. He first served as Sales Manager for the UK, building the market and team from the ground up and establishing long-term partnerships with major clients. Since 2021, following VETROelite's acquisition by TricorBraun, Nicola has served as Head of Sales, playing a central role in business operations and becoming a key point of reference within the organization.

"I'm honored to lead VETROelite into its next chapter," said Nicola Feletto. "This company has a proud legacy, a strong culture, and an incredibly talented team. I look forward to building on the foundation my father, Daniele, created, continuing to deliver exceptional service to our customers, and leading the business towards greater success."

Daniele Feletto founded VETROelite in 1994, leading the company with integrity, passion, and a relentless commitment to excellence. Under his leadership, VETROelite became a trusted partner to premium brands around the world.

About TricorBraun
Founded in 1902, TricorBraun is a global packaging leader. We leverage our scale, comprehensive scope and unparalleled expertise to solve customers' complex packaging problems and help them win in the marketplace. TricorBraun is composed of more than 2,000 packaging professionals operating from more than 100 locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

About VETROelite
Founded in 1994, VETROelite is a specialized company in the design and distribution of high-end glass packaging. The company offers a broad portfolio of glass containers, including bottles, carafes, flasks, and jars, serving the spirits, gourmet food, cosmetics, perfumery, and home fragrance sectors. VETROelite supports customers throughout the packaging development process, providing design expertise, flexible production options, and global distribution capabilities. VETROelite is part of TricorBraun, a global packaging leader.

VETROelite, a TricorBraun Company

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786187/TricorBraun_CEO.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786073/Vetroelite_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vetroelite-a-tricorbraun-company-appoints-nicola-feletto-as-ceo-302571725.html

