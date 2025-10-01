Radia Appoints General Chris Badia as Strategic Advisor

Former Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Transformation brings deep NATO, planning, and operational experience to Radia's global logistics mission

BOULDER, Colo. and AMSTERDAM, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Radia, developer of the WindRunner ultra-large cargo aircraft, today announced the appointment of retired German Air Force General Chris Badia as a Strategic Advisor to the company. A decorated military leader with decades of NATO and national command experience, General Badia most recently served as the Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (DSACT) at NATO's Allied Command Transformation (ACT), headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

His appointment comes at a pivotal time for Radia as it advances the development of WindRunner-a new logistics platform designed to transport outsized cargo with greater speed, flexibility, and infrastructure independence than current airlift options. General Badia joins Radia's growing global team of senior advisors supporting the company's expansion into defense, strategic mobility and humanitarian aid markets.

"General Badia brings an extraordinary combination of operational leadership, NATO strategy insight, and forward-looking mobility expertise," said Mark Lundstrom, CEO of Radia. "As a commander, planner, and technologist, he understands today's real-world logistics challenges, and he recognizes the role WindRunner can play in transforming how mission-critical systems are delivered around the world."

Over a distinguished 40-year career, General Badia held numerous senior command and staff roles across NATO and the German Ministry of Defence. A trained fighter pilot and German military leader, he served as squadron and wing commander at Fighter Wing 71 "Richthofen," led the European Air Transport Command in Eindhoven, and was Director General for Planning at the German Ministry of Defence. He has played a key role in NATO transformation efforts focused on readiness, resilience, and future force planning.

"Radia's WindRunner is more than an aircraft; it's a transformational logistics enabler," said General Badia. "Today's operational demands require flexible, volume-driven mobility solutions that can reach austere locations quickly and at scale. I'm proud to support Radia's vision and help shape how allied forces prepare for the missions of tomorrow."

General Badia joins General Mike Minihan (USAF, Ret.), former Commander of U.S. Air Mobility Command, on Radia's Strategic Advisory Board, along with Major General Thad Bibb, US Air Force (Retired), Vice President of Business Development for Defense for Radia. Together, they bring unmatched global mobility experience and leadership to Radia's efforts to deliver new logistics capabilities in support of defense, strategic mobility and humanitarian aid markets.

Radia is an aerospace company developing WindRunner, the world's largest aircraft by volume. Purpose-built to deliver outsized cargo to remote or infrastructure-limited locations, WindRunner unlocks new capabilities for defense, energy, space, and humanitarian sectors. The company is dual headquartered in Boulder, Colorado (USA) and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, with operations spanning the U.S. and Europe. www.radia.com

