Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 15:10 Uhr
Considerate Pouchers: Consumers in Brussels Call on EU Leaders to Protect Nicotine Pouches and Support Harm Reduction

BRUSSELS, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last week, the international consumer movement Considerate Pouchers brought its Protect Pouches campaign to Brussels, highlighting the urgent need for access to safer alternatives to smoking.

While nicotine pouches remain banned in Belgium, activists gathered in the city center to speak directly with citizens and policymakers about harm reduction. Volunteers handed out fresh Jet Pack coffee and encouraged passers-by to share their views. Dozens of postcards were written to Members of the European Parliament, calling for an end to the ban and for consumers' voices to be heard.

These consumer stories underline a stark reality: Belgium has some of the highest smoking rates in Western Europe, yet smokers here are denied access to the very products helping people quit in neighboring countries. Scientific studies show that nicotine pouches are more than 95% less harmful than cigarettes and often more effective for quitting than traditional nicotine gums or patches.

Juan Rafael Taborcía, global spokesperson for Considerate Pouchers, said:

"From Paris to Berlin and Warsaw to Brussels, consumers are sending the same message: bans and over-taxation on nicotine pouches will only drive people back to cigarettes. Harm reduction works when safer alternatives are available, affordable, and attractive. Brussels should be leading Europe on this, not lagging behind."

The Protect Pouches campaign toured across European capitals, ensuring decision-makers hear from the people most affected - consumers. As EU institutions debate further restrictions, the Brussels action delivered a clear truth: safer alternatives save lives, and consumers' voices must not be ignored.

Contact:
Juan Rafael Taborcía
Considerate Pouchers
juan@consideratepouchers.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2112516-f200-4159-a95d-25143b798267


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
