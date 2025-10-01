Antea Group UK Awarded Lancashire County Council Ground Investigation Framework

LEEDS, ENGLAND / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Antea Group UK is proud to announce that it has been selected as a key supplier for the Lancashire County Council Ground Investigation Framework. This significant four-year framework, valued at up to £1.03 million, will support a wide range of essential infrastructure and development projects across the region.

The contract, which marks Antea Group UK's first successful public tender award, covers a comprehensive suite of ground investigation services, working to the UK specification for Ground Investigation 3rd Edition, including:

Hand-excavated trial pits,

Cable percussion boreholes,

Rotary open hole and core drilling,

Dynamic probing,

Environmental probing,

Road pavement and structural coring,

Soil sampling and testing,

The production of detailed factual and interpretative reports

This work will be crucial for projects ranging from new and existing highways and council buildings like schools to the potential treatment of mine shafts and shallow mine workings, along with the regeneration of brownfield sites.

"We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this framework," said Alex Ferguson, CEO at Antea Group UK. "This is great achievement for our team, achieving the various accreditations and approvals required to win a public sector framework so soon after establishment of Antea Group UK represents a major milestone in our growth. We look forward to contributing our expertise to projects that will directly benefit the local communities of Lancashire. Our team is ready to deliver high-quality, reliable services that will ensure these critical infrastructure developments are built on a solid foundation."

The framework is set to run until September 2029. Antea Group UK is committed to providing its services with the highest standards of safety, quality, and environmental responsibility, ensuring a positive and lasting impact on the region's infrastructure.

About Antea Group UK

Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. With more than 3,250 employees in over 100 offices around the world, we serve clients ranging from global energy companies and manufacturers to national governments and local municipalities. Learn more: www.anteagroup.uk.

About Lancashire County Council

Lancashire County Council is?a local authority responsible for governing the county of Lancashire, England, serving over 1.4 million people and providing services like education, highways, and libraries. The council's vision is to make Lancashire a great place to live, work, visit, and prosper, with priorities including supporting economic growth, caring for vulnerable residents, delivering better public services, and protecting the environment.?Learn more: www.lancashire.gov.uk.

