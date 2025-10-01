Carestream Health: Carestream Introduces New Software Update to Boost Diagnostic Accuracy

New Enhancements Elevate Confidence, Enhance Patient Care

Rochester, N.Y., Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carestream today announced the latest update to its Image Suite V4 Software, MR 11: a series of enhancements to help improve customer confidence and increase diagnostic accuracy while delivering a more user and patient-friendly experience.

Designed to optimize imaging performance for both Computed Radiography (CR) and Digital Radiography (DR) imaging systems, Image Suite V4 Software has set a new standard for workflow efficiency, offering a robust set of features and functionality like a user-friendly interface, specialized measurement tools, and an optional mini PACS module.

In addition to new features for diagnostic confidence and an improved user and patient experience in this release, Image Suite V4 Software leverages optimized processing to generate a companion image using artificial intelligence from a single exposure, supporting more accurate diagnostic and treatment decisions.

"We're continually focused on improving patient care as well as creating a better user experience," said Felix Zhang, Worldwide Product Line Manager. "These enhancements make it easier for radiographers to diagnose with confidence-and patients benefit from a higher standard of care."

New features for improved diagnostic confidence include:

Bone Suppression : automatically generates a companion image to suppress the appearance of bone and enhance soft tissue visualization

: automatically generates a companion image to suppress the appearance of bone and enhance soft tissue visualization Pneumothorax Visualization : automatically generates a companion image from the original exposure to accentuate the appearance of free air in the chest cavity

: automatically generates a companion image from the original exposure to accentuate the appearance of free air in the chest cavity SmartGrid Technology : reduces scatter radiation to enable lower patient exposure and improve overall workflow

: reduces scatter radiation to enable lower patient exposure and improve overall workflow Enhanced Visualization of Tube and Line: companion image provides clearer, easier visualization of PICC lines and tubes

New features to enhance the user and patient experience include:

Cross-System Detector Sharing : enables use of an additional Focus or Focus HD Detector registered in another Image Suite system.

: enables use of an additional Focus or Focus HD Detector registered in another Image Suite system. Customizable Looks to Suit User Preferences: users can set a default image style by selecting from four premium processing looks tailored to individual preferences

"We're looking forward to seeing how our customers-and their patients-benefit from faster, precise diagnoses, and an easier, more confident workflow," said Mr. Zhang.

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic, and other applications-all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company's broad portfolio of products, solutions, and services, please contact your Carestream representative, or call 1-888-777-2072, or visit www.carestream.com.

CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.

