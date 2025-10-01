EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO Broker-Dealer Subsidiary Marks Milestone as Fully Operational Tokenized Security Custodian



01.10.2025 / 15:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Completion of Inaugural Regulatory Exam Affirms Company's Focus on Transparency, Compliance, and Investor Protection NEW YORK, NY - October 1, 2025 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. ("tZERO"), a pioneer in blockchain and tokenization for capital markets, today announced that its subsidiary, tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC, has reached a key milestone in its role as a Special Purpose Broker-Dealer (SPBD) permitted to custody tokenized securities. One year after securing SPBD approval, the firm has successfully completed its first regulatory exam without exception - underscoring tZERO's commitment to compliance, transparency, and investor protection as it advances the digital asset securities market. An SPBD is an SEC-registered broker-dealer authorized to custody, clear and facilitate trading in digital asset securities. tZERO Digital Asset Securities is one of only two firms nationwide to hold this unique status. It is also approved to offer these correspondent custody and clearing services to other broker-dealers who lack this approval as an effective alternative to non-broker-dealer-led custody for digital asset securities. Since its designation, the company has provided custody, clearing, and trading of tokenized securities through infrastructure that mirrors the safeguards of traditional capital markets while leveraging blockchain technology to increase efficiency and transparency. This unique status underscores tZERO's leadership in building trusted, regulated infrastructure for digital assets. "This milestone reflects the strength of our operational framework and our commitment to building trust through compliance," said Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. "At tZERO Digital Asset Securities, we are proving every day that digital securities can be transacted and custodied with the same rigor as traditional instruments. Completing our first exam without exception is further validation that we are on the right path - delivering innovation responsibly within the regulatory framework. While we expect the regulatory landscape to continue to liberalize, and similar activities becoming available to other market participants, we have a leading edge in terms of experience and market presence - which is also available to other broker-dealers who are not currently permitted to custody tokenized securities directly, and can elect to use our correspondent custody and clearing services." "Reaching this one-year milestone is more than just proof of our operational readiness, it's the foundation for what's next," added Alex Vlastakis, President of tZERO Digital Asset Securities. "We've established the foundational infrastructure needed to scale, simplify adoption, and, most importantly, add value for issuers and investors. We are not just participating in this market - we are building the secure, compliant pathways that will define it." Since launching in September 2024, tZERO Digital Asset Securities has actively custodied and supported tokenized securities trading. This achievement underscores its role in bridging blockchain innovation with regulatory standards - and advancing tZERO's strategic priorities of building trusted partnerships, expanding multi-asset capabilities, and driving transparency and institutional engagement across global markets. Media Contact:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com About tZERO tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. It operates in accordance with the SEC's statement, dated December 23, 2020, regarding the Custody of Digital Asset Securities by Special Purpose Broker-Dealers. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: tZERO





01.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

