Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 01

1 October 2025

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the 'Company')

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation ('MAR')

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Information disclosed in accordance with MAR Article 19, paragraph 11

The Company's mandatory closed period under MAR will commence on 8 October 2025 and will last until the publication of its results for the six months ended 30 September 2025, which is expected to be on or around 18 November 2025.

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ('RIS');

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, which was announced on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the six months ended 30 September 2025.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

