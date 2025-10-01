Subaru of America: Subaru Commits $3.1 Million To Help Shelter Animals This October Through Its Subaru Loves Pets Initiative

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Automaker and its retailers join forces with the ASPCA® to provide grants, host adoption events, and celebrate the seventh annual National Make a Dog's Day

Subaru has contributed over $70 million to national and local animal welfare organizations, supporting the rescue, transportation, adoption, and health of over 700,000 pets

Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that as part of its Subaru Loves Pets® initiative, the automaker and more than 630 of its participating retailers will provide over $3.1 million in direct financial assistance to local animal shelters nationwide through grants* administered by the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®). As the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA, Subaru aims to improve the lives of as many shelter pets as possible, helping to cover costs associated with adoption preparation, veterinary care, and other critical services.

According to the ASPCA, approximately 5.8 million animals entered shelters in the U.S. in 2024, which is why throughout October, Subaru retailers nationwide will host in-person adoption, microchipping, or other types of pet-focused events to help ensure that animals in need can find loving homes in their communities. Subaru will also donate $20 to the ASPCA with the purchase of select items from Subaru Parts Online in October, up to $10,000. This includes products such as Genuine Subaru Pet-Friendly Accessories.**

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Subaru has an unparalleled devotion as advocates for the unconditional love that pets bring into our lives. By partnering with the ASPCA and our strong network of participating retailers, we are helping shelter animals find loving homes in communities nationwide and bringing attention to the actions that anyone can take to support the most vulnerable animals in need."

To drive additional awareness and support for pets everywhere, Subaru will celebrate the seventh annual National Make a Dog's Day on October 22nd. On this special holiday, created by Subaru, the automaker invites dog lovers everywhere to do something extra special for their canine companions and share these moments on social media using the MakeADogsDay hashtag. This year, Subaru is encouraging all people to consider adopting, fostering, or otherwise supporting a shelter pet or a cherished "Underdog," an older or disabled shelter dog.

Matt Bershadker, President and CEO, ASPCA: "Through this partnership with Subaru, tens of thousands of shelter animals will have a better chance of finding the loving homes they deserve. The Subaru Loves Pets initiative is more than a generous commitment-it's a hands-on effort that connects people directly to animals in need, builds stronger bonds between local shelters and their communities, and ultimately changes countless lives for the better."

Subaru will amplify its Subaru Loves Pets and National Make A Dog's Day initiatives with an integrated ad campaign celebrating the original pack of "Underdogs" and sharing an inspiring new message. The automaker's new 30-second spot, The First Thing You Notice, will be featured on October 22 as an "Isopod" feature on NBC's TODAY Show and will air across streaming and digital platforms, including Peacock, Hulu, and Roku, throughout October. The campaign will extend across Subaru's owned social channels and integrated marketing efforts, including influencer partnerships on Meta and TikTok, with the spot available on YouTube/Subaru.

Subaru is proud of its history of supporting pets in need, with the Subaru Loves Pets initiative playing an important role ever since the program's inception. Since 2008, Subaru has contributed over $70 million to national and local animal welfare organizations, supporting the rescue, transportation, adoption, and health of over 700,000 pets.

To learn more about the Subaru Love Pets initiative, visit www.subaru.com/pets and follow SubaruLovesPets and MakeADogsDay.

*Disclaimer: The ASPCA will administer funding to the partner through a grant on behalf of the retailer prior to October, so the shelter can use the funding throughout the month of October in honor of Subaru Loves Pets.

**Disclaimer: Maximum donation of $10,000. Donations apply to orders placed from 12:01 AM EDT Wednesday, October 1, 2025, through 11:59 PM EDT Friday, October 31, 2025, through participating retailers' Subaru Parts Online websites.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc.?(SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of?Subaru Corporation?of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including?Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the?Subaru Love Promise®, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company® and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit?media.subaru.com. Follow us on?Facebook,?Instagram,?LinkedIn,?TikTok, and?YouTube.

###

Diane Anton

Corporate Communications Manager

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-8668

aleiter@subaru.com



Through the 2025 Subaru Loves Pets® initiative, an effort dedicated to improving the lives of as many shelter pets as possible, Subaru of America, Inc. and its participating retailers will provide over $3.1 million in direct financial assistance to local animal shelters nationwide through grants administered by the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) to help cover costs associated with preparing animals for adoption, veterinary expenses, and more.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/subaru-commits-3.1-million-to-help-shelter-animals-this-october-throug-1080613