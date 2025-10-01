WGI Inc.: WGI Welcomes Chau Bao as Associate VP, Civil Engineering

Based in Houston, Texas, Bao joins the firm's Civil Engineering Division

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Civil Engineering Vice President, Lindsay Libes, AICP, proudly announces that Chau Bao, P.E., has joined WGI, Inc. as Associate Vice President in the Civil Engineering Division. Chau will be based out of WGI's Houston, Texas office, reinforcing WGI's continued growth and leadership in Texas' thriving civil infrastructure landscape.

Chau joins WGI with more than three decades of civil engineering leadership in water, wastewater, stormwater, and infrastructure design for both public and private-sector clients, earning recognition for both technical expertise and client-focused service. He successfully managed multi-million-dollar projects for municipalities, including the City of Houston, City of Galveston, and City of Pasadena, as well as water districts and regional authorities across Texas.

"WGI is proud to welcome Chau Bao as our new Associate Vice President in the Civil Division's Houston office. With over thirty years of experience leading infrastructure projects across Texas, Chau brings deep expertise and a client-first approach that will further strengthen our presence across the region," says Lindsay Libes.

"He is passionate about mentoring the next generation of engineers and is actively engaged in the Houston community."

Chau's career includes senior leadership roles across several esteemed firms, where he oversaw complex utility, drainage, and roadway improvement projects from conceptual design through construction. He also served as the Program Manager for high-profile initiatives that secured more than $35 million in funding for critical water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects.

In addition to his technical and managerial strengths, Chau is a dedicated mentor and community advocate. He actively participates in industry associations, including the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and the Water Environment Federation (WEF), and frequently presents on infrastructure and engineering best practices.

As Associate Vice President, Chau will play a pivotal leadership role in expanding WGI's civil engineering practice across Texas. His responsibilities include driving business development, forging and maintaining client relationships, and leading the delivery of high-profile infrastructure projects. Chau will also oversee and mentor multidisciplinary engineering teams, ensuring WGI continues to deliver projects that exceed client expectations while advancing the firm's reputation as a trusted advisor in civil infrastructure.

With his proven ability to secure large-scale municipal and utility projects and his track record of delivering them on time and within budget, Chau's appointment underscores WGI's commitment to strategic growth, operational excellence, and building resilient communities.

Chau spoke of his enthusiasm regarding his new role and arrival at WGI, stating:

"Joining WGI presents an incredible opportunity to build on my experience and contribute to a firm that is truly shaping the future of infrastructure in Texas and beyond. I look forward to strengthening relationships with our clients, mentoring the next generation of engineers, and helping WGI deliver innovative, resilient solutions that make a lasting difference in the communities we serve."

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary consulting firm, WGI has 23 offices in ten states and serves an active client base in over 49 states. WGI specializes in roadway engineering, structural engineering, environmental sciences, water resources, geospatial services, land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development, municipal engineering, mobility planning, parking solutions, building restoration, landscape architecture, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2024, ENR ranked WGI #171 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. ENR Magazine also named WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the Southeast United States. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

