DP World Is Expanding Canola Export Capacity To Support Canada's Farmers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Canada's canola farmers face mounting pressures from volatile trade conditions, shifting tariffs, and global commodity uncertainty. In this climate, efficient export infrastructure isn't just helpful - it's essential.

DP World recently opened its new CAD $150 million Canola Oil Transload Facility at Fraser Surrey, adding 1 million tonnes of annual export capacity. The project provides prairie farmers with faster, more reliable access to global markets at a time when stability is critical.

Why Canola Matters to Canada's Economy

Canola oil is one of Canada's most important exports, generating nearly CAD $6 billion in 2024 alone. With production centered in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Manitoba, rail-to-port connections are the lifeline linking farms to international buyers.

Doug Smith, CEO of DP World in Canada, explained that the new facility "reduces handling, increases throughput, and improves reliability," helping producers meet growing global demand for food, renewable fuel, and bio-based products.

A Strategic Investment in Trade Resilience

The facility includes three massive storage tanks and a dedicated underground pipeline that pumps oil directly to vessels. This streamlined design reduces costs and delays, while enhancing supply chain resilience in a challenging global environment.

Richardson International, one of Canada's largest agribusinesses, welcomed the project as a competitive edge in serving customers worldwide. Provincial leaders also highlighted the jobs and economic growth it brings to British Columbia while safeguarding farmers' access to export markets.

The launch of the new canola facility follows DP World's recent joint development agreement with the Montreal Port Authority to design the future Contrecœur container terminal. Together, these projects underscore DP World's long-term commitment to strengthening Canada's trade infrastructure from coast to coast.

