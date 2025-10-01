New Cascale Better Buying Partnership Index Survey Opens

Supplier and manufacturer data is critical to accelerating responsible purchasing practices in the consumer goods industry

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Cascale Better Buying today opened the fall rating cycle for the Better Buying Partnership Index (BBPI), calling on suppliers and manufacturers worldwide to submit feedback to help accelerate responsible purchasing practices across the consumer goods industry. The survey's unique methodology helps buyers - both Cascale brand and retail members and non-members - better understand how their purchasing practices impact suppliers and manufacturers.

"As a global manufacturer, we firmly believe that the responsibility of improving working conditions and maintaining sustainable practices lies with both buyers, and suppliers and manufacturers," said Michael Cai, Director of Operations & Supply Chain, Décor Global.

"We have been working with Better Buying for over seven years and its vision strongly resonates with us. We see its unique value - providing a safe, confidential platform for suppliers to give candid feedback and co-create solutions. Over the years we have seen positive changes as buyers became more open to our suggestions, with real improvements in forecasting, planning and business management practices. We strongly encourage our peer suppliers to take part and rate their buyers' purchasing practices."

Now in its fifth rating cycle, the BBPI is a concise, 12-question, five-minute confidential survey that gathers input into the quality of buyer-supplier relationships. It is aligned with Better Buying's Five Principles of Responsible Purchasing: time, visibility, stability, fair financials, and shared responsibility, which are reflected in Cascale's mission to support decent work for all. The BBPI is moving the needle on buyer purchasing practices. Scores for partnership quality have increased every year since the BBPI first launched, with the highest to date, 52, recorded in the last BBPI cycle, a four-point increase from the previous year, reflecting notable improvements in buyer-supplier relationships.

This cycle marks the first BBPI launch since Better Buying joined Cascale earlier this year. All responses are fully anonymized and aggregated, ensuring business relationships are protected and enabling candid, unfiltered feedback. Findings are shared with brands and retailers that subscribe to Cascale Better Buying, equipping them with actionable insights to strengthen purchasing practices. Cascale is encouraging broad participation to strengthen the evidence base, elevate supplier voices, and scale collective progress toward more responsible purchasing.

"Every day, suppliers and manufacturers are impacted by brand and retailer buyer decisions. As such, they are the only true arbiters of where we stand as an industry on responsible purchasing practices," said Katie Hess, Head of Product at Cascale Better Buying. "To drive transformation at scale, we must expand supplier participation, elevate their voices, and build a robust evidence base. This not only helps brands and retailers improve, but also brings more companies into the journey towards responsible purchasing."

Through October 31, suppliers and manufacturers can use this link to take the BBPI survey. Brands and retailers, including Cascale members, are also encouraged to share the survey with their suppliers and invite them to rate the quality of their partnership.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people.

