SCS Global Services Names Two Vice Presidents to Key Leadership Roles

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / SCS Global Services (SCS), a 40-year pioneer and world leader in the field of third-party certification, auditing, and standards development, announce today the promotions of two outstanding members of its staff to executive positions. Scott Coye-Huhn, former Vice President of the Energy, Biomaterials and Circularity (EBC) Division, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Vikas Ahuja, former Vice President of Sales, has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Revenue.

Scott joined SCS in 2020 as Program Manager for the emerging Low Carbon Fuel Regulations program, quickly scaling its impact and earning a promotion to Director. In 2024, he was named Vice President of the rapidly growing Energy, Biomaterials and Circularity (EBC) division, where he has led transformative growth and revitalized core programs.

Scott brings a unique blend of legal, entrepreneurial, and sustainability expertise to his new role. Prior to joining SCS, he co-founded Aloterra, LLC, which pioneered large-scale Miscanthus cultivation for sustainable packaging solutions. Earlier in his career, he specialized in environmental litigation, partnering with state governments to restore contaminated waterways. His strategic mindset, operational acumen, and commitment to innovation make him an outstanding addition to the Executive Leadership Team. Scott holds an M.S.W. from Saint Louis University and a J.D from Cincinnati College of Law.

"Operational excellence is about strategically aligning our people, processes, and priorities to consistently deliver outstanding results for our clients," said Scott Coye-Huhn. "I've been humbled to witness SCS' unwavering commitment to integrity and excellence and I'm excited to leverage those values to empower our teams to apply their deep industry knowledge and continuous improvement expertise to work smarter, faster, and with greater clarity."

With over two decades of experience in Sustainability and ESG, Vikas has helped global brands achieve business value through sustainable practices. Early in his career, he played a pivotal role in growing the green building certification?GREENGUARD®?into a category leader. He joined SCS in 2010 to grow the Indoor Advantage® program, later expanding his impact at companies thinkstep and Sphera through LCA consulting and ESG software solutions. Since rejoining SCS in 2021, Vikas has advanced through key leadership roles, overseeing unprecedented sales growth.

In his new role, Vikas will lead integrated sales and marketing strategies to accelerate growth across the organization. Vikas holds an MBA from the University of South Florida and a BS from the University of Chicago.

"I'm honored to step into this role and help take SCS to the next level," said Vikas. "Sustainability continues to be a powerful driver of business innovation and value, and I'm excited to work with our talented teams to deliver meaningful impact for our clients and the planet."

"Scott and Vikas exemplify the leadership, innovation, and operational excellence that are critical to driving SCS forward," said Matt Rudolf, CEO of SCS Global Services. "Their promotions reflect not only their individual achievements, but also our commitment to building a resilient, high-performing organization that delivers exceptional value to our clients and scales the meaningful impact SCS delivers globally."

About SCS Global Services:

SCS Global Services?is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California and celebrating 40 years in business, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. SCS is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business.

# # #

Media Contact:

Karen Righthand

VP, Marketing

+1 510.381.6588

email

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/scs-global-services-names-two-vice-presidents-to-key-leadership-1080610