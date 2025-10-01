Fairtrade America: See the People Behind Fairtrade: New Murals Encourage More Equitable Trade Relations and Ethical Shopping

Fairtrade America partners with artists, farmers, brands and grocery stores dedicated to equitable supply chains and sustainable sourcing to raise awareness of disparities in global trade this October.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Fairtrade America, the organization behind the world's most recognized label for social justice and sustainability, the Fairtrade Mark, commissioned three new murals in celebration of Fairtrade Month this October.

Research conducted in 2025 by independent firm Globescan showed that 72% of American consumers who have seen the Fairtrade Mark are willing to pay more to ensure the farmers behind their favorite products are paid a fair price. Created in partnership with local artists and installed at grocery stores dedicated to sustainable sourcing and equitable supply chains, these murals help connect shoppers with the people behind their food. Each depicts a farmer who grows a Fairtrade certified commodity sold inside the store.

Coralville, IA: The cinnamon grown by A.G. Nandasena is part of the spice line from Frontier Co-op, which shoppers can find on shelves at New Pioneer Food Co-op.

Richmond, VA: The cocoa grown by Aminata Sannoh is one of the simple ingredients in chocolate from Hu, which shoppers can find on shelves at Ellwood Thompson's Local Market.

Sioux Falls, SD: The vanilla grown by Marie Ronette Botramisy is an ingredient that can be found in ice cream from Ben & Jerry's, which shoppers can find on shelves at Sioux Falls Food Co+op.

The murals are part of Fairtrade America's annual Fairtrade Month campaign, which connects shoppers, grocers, brands and farmers to celebrate their roles in creating a world where the people who grow our food get paid a price that allows them to thrive. Coming together to amplify farmers' stories and commemorate their work in the form of public art provides everyone an opportunity to join Fairtrade's movement to change the longstanding profit-over-people-and-planet approach to business and become an ally in building more equitable food systems.

"For decades, powerful companies have exploited the small-scale farmers behind products that Americans know and love - chocolate, ice cream and spices. By not paying fairly for goods and labor, they have left farmers and their communities living in poverty. When trade is truly fair, profits and benefits are shared equitably among all players across the supply chain.

"At a time when global trade is increasingly uncertain, we reaffirm our collective commitment to cooperation across the world. Together, we share a deep belief that trade can - and must - be a force for good, and that strong partnerships are the foundation that nourish a sustainable and prosperous future for all," said Amanda Archila, Executive Director, Fairtrade America.

Shoppers, brands and retailers can help raise awareness for better trade practices and ethical shopping by:

Choosing Fairtrade certified products when purchasing

Celebrating Fairtrade Month online

Promoting Fairtrade products in-store and hosting events

To celebrate Fairtrade Month, Fairtrade America is giving away an exciting grand prize to three winners in October! Winners will receive a bundle of 24 premium organic products from Frontier Co-op, 12 12 packs of Hu chocolate bars (144 bars total), along with 52 coupons for Ben & Jerry's ice cream. In addition, winners will receive three cookbooks featuring the national cuisines of Fairtrade farmers involved in this year's campaign, a mixing bowl and cake pan from Great Jones, and an Apron from Misen.

Fairtrade is an alternative approach to trade that is based on partnership instead of exploitation. The farmers featured in the murals represent the nearly two million Fairtrade farmers and workers in Fairtrade certified cooperatives that grow valuable products like cinnamon, cocoa, and vanilla. Products bearing the Fairtrade Mark are certified against rigorous economic, social and environmental standards from the farm to the shelf, helping shoppers easily purchase products that align with their values in stores and online. Those who choose Fairtrade help rebalance trade, making it fairer for the people who grow our food.

About the Farmers

Aminata Sannoh, mural by Jason Ford, located at Ellwood Thompson's Local Market, Richmond

Sannoh is a member of Munafa, a cocoa farming cooperative in Sierra Leone. She is a "chief," meaning she represents the women in her community and advocates for their access to land for cocoa farming.

Like many women cocoa farmers in Sierra Leone, Sannoh has persevered through structural barriers that make it difficult for women to purchase land. Her first plot was given to her by her father, who sparked her interest in cocoa farming as she watched him manage large, successful plantations when she was a child.

She has also noticed an increase in environmental challenges over the course of her life. Forest loss, driven by human activities like farming, logging and mining, has resulted in higher temperatures and drought during the dry season and flooding in the rainy season. To curb the environmental degradation of farming, Sannoh adheres to organic practices, composts cocoa husks to use as fertilizer, and repurposes cocoa bean byproducts to make soap.

The prices farmers earn for their cocoa crops have vastly improved compared to what her parents received, says Sannoh. She partially attributes this to Fairtrade's impact in the region. Training and material support provided by Fairtrade or purchased through the cooperative using Fairtrade Premium funds have improved production volume and quality. For example, Munafa used Fairtrade Premium funds to construct a drying facility that yields higher quality beans. Fairtrade benefits extend beyond farming support as well, with earnings and Premiums supporting community residential and educational expenses.

A.G. Nandasena, mural by Thomas Agran, located at New Pioneer Food Co-op, Coralville

Nandasena is a member of the Small Organic Farmers Association (SOFA) in Sri Lanka. He grows cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, pepper and turmeric.

Nandasena has been farming with the cooperative for more than twenty years and exclusively implements organic practices. His farmland is a "forest garden," which means that cash crops are interspersed among wild native plants. This approach helps preserve biodiversity, prevents soil erosion and increases shade. Not only does organic farming enable Nandasena to earn higher profits for his crops, it also has helped stem his personal concerns about the environmental and human health impacts of conventional farming.

Through his SOFA membership and SOFA's partnership with Fairtrade, Nandasena has participated in quality control and good agricultural practices training as well as cinnamon peeling kits, shade nets and beekeeping units. All of which have helped up his income while benefitting the plant and animal species on his land. Higher earnings have helped Nandasena educate his children and access housing, furniture, and healthcare.

Marie Ronette Botramisy, mural by Erin Castle, located at Sioux Falls Food Co+op, Sioux Falls

Botramisy is a member of LAFIMA, a vanilla farming cooperative in Madagascar. She participates in Ben & Jerry's Living Income Accelerator program as a lead farmer focused on regenerative agriculture.

Ben & Jerry's Living Income Accelerator was created in partnership with Fairtrade to advance work that promotes a living income and dignified lives for farmers producing the ingredients that make our ice cream flavors so delicious. A living income is enough to afford a decent standard of living for all household members. That means a nutritious diet, clean water, decent housing, education, health care and other essential needs, plus a little extra for emergencies and savings once farm costs are covered.

Through the program's trainings, Botramisy has learned about the benefits of organic compost, crop rotation techniques that improve soil fertility, and how to install drainage canals that reduce run-off and preserve soil nutrients. She says these skills and knowledge have been pivotal for managing her land more effectively and sustainably.

Since applying the practices she learned, Botramisy has seen vast improvements in her crop quality. She values the individualized support from program agronomists, who help identify obstacles specific to her land.

The global vanilla market has experienced extreme ups and downs since 2020, making planting material more expensive and difficult to acquire as well as negatively affecting the profit of farmers like Marie. Through the Living Income Accelerator, she and others received planting materials, like vines, which has improved farmers' profitability in a time of real crisis.

###

Quotes from Artists, Brands, Farmers, and Retailers

Artists

"Having spent some years working on organic vegetable farms, I have experienced first hand the dedication and care it takes to both nurture crops and steward the land. Bringing greater awareness to the inequities baked into our food system is increasingly critical. There is no singular way to best communicate the values Fairtrade stands for, and I feel proud to be able to use my artistic practice to help provide a celebratory way to add transparency to the path of how our ingredients make their way to our kitchens," said Thomas Agran, Iowa City-based artist.

"I'm grateful to play a part in making people aware of Marie 's story and Fairtrade Month. Her story is a reminder to us all that partnership and cooperation make the world a better place. When those growing our food, those selling it, and those enjoying it implement and uphold more equitable practices, less exploitative international trade and more resilient food systems are possible," said Erin Castle, Sioux Falls-based artist.

"My work is rooted in community storytelling. Applying that lens to this campaign has been really natural because the mural itself depicts one end of the cocoa supply chain and Ellwood Thompson's Local Market represents the other. We're bringing the story of the community behind the supply chain to life," said Jason Ford, Richmond-based artist.

Brands

"As a member-owned cooperative, we believe in sourcing products responsibly and sustainably. Fairtrade certification helps the farmers and workers behind our products get paid more fairly, have safe working conditions, and benefit from community development initiatives. It's not just about quality ingredients-it's about creating a resilient supply chain rooted in transparency, equity, and long-term sustainability," said Stephanie Yoder-Schulte, Marketing Lead, Frontier Co-op.

"When members of our team traveled to Sierra Leone, we met many of these farmers as we visited communities within their cooperatives. In that trip, we learned quite a lot, but one of the core takeaways was just how positive an impact Fairtrade can have on the farmers that take part. We saw cooperatives working to strengthen social bonds across villages through the building of shared community spaces, investing in health and wellbeing by creating private spaces for expecting mothers, and fortifying their businesses through collective seedling nurseries and solar drying facilities," said Daniel Klausner, Director of Commercial Strategy & Impact, Hu.

"We've got to keep it real. If business and our society don't support dignified farmer livelihoods, then it negatively affects the profit of farmers like Marie. We need to stay connected to farming communities to ensure they prosper and thrive. Ben & Jerry's has been proud to be one of the pioneers to stand behind the Fairtrade movement and will continue to use our corporate voice to encourage our fans and the global community to join in on the effort," said Cheryl Pinto, Global Head of Values-Led Sourcing, Ben & Jerry's.

Farmers

"Through cocoa farming and working with Fairtrade, I have constructed a house and educated my children. Also, most importantly, I'm empowered to speak up and participate in the cooperative decision-making process," said Aminata Sannoh, Cocoa Farming Chief, Munafa Cocoa Cooperative.

"Today, at 78 years old, I'm proud to say I'm in good health, and I attribute part of that to the peaceful and supportive life made possible by the Fairtrade Premium benefits," said A.G. Nandasena, Spice Farmer, Small Organic Farmers Association.

"It is thanks to the support we received that our lives have taken a new turn. We are more motivated than ever to continue working hard. In addition, we identified follower farmers from within our cooperative with whom we share our knowledge," said Marie Ronette Botramisy, Lead Farmer, LAFIMA Vanilla Cooperative.

Retailers

"Fairtrade Month gives us a meaningful opportunity to amplify the stories behind the products on our shelves. We chose to participate because we believe that conscious consumerism starts with awareness. When shoppers understand where their food comes from and the impact of their choices, they're more likely to support a more just and equitable global food system. This campaign lets us bring that message to life in a powerful and visual way," said Mike Holland, Store Manager, Ellwood Thompson's Local Market.

"Many people feel more disconnected than ever from where their food comes from and disenfranchised by the corporate monopolies that dominate the food industry. Co-ops allow people to have a choice in the marketplace. We are noticing an increased vigor from shoppers to be intentional with their food dollars, making it clear people want to be part of the solution for a more equitable system that benefits all of us," said Barb Danielson, Marketing Director, New Pioneer Food Co-op.

"We believe whole-heartedly that co-ops help people enjoy a higher quality of life. When our members, friends, families and neighbors have access to sustainable, healthy and fairly traded goods and services, are better educated about food and social responsibility, and can support and strengthen the local economy through purchasing decisions, it creates positive ripple effects that benefit people near and far, like Marie and her community in Madagascar," said Becky Squyer, Director of Marketing and Community Outreach, Sioux Falls Food Co+op.

About Fairtrade America

Fairtrade America works to rebalance trade, making it a system rooted in partnership and mutual respect rather than exploitation. It's about businesses, shoppers, farmers and workers all working together so we can all experience the benefits of trade. Fairtrade America is the U.S. branch of Fairtrade International, the original and global leader in fair trade certification with more than 30 years of experience working for fair trading practices in more than 30 countries across the globe. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, Fairtrade America is part of the world's largest and most recognized fair trade certification program -part of a global movement for change. Learn more at fairtrade.net, and by connecting with Fairtrade America on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $4.5 MM in 2024 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

About Ellwood Thompson's Local Market

Founded in 1989, we have been practicing the mantra of "nourish your body and soul" for 30 years and counting. Organically finding our stride as a full-service neighborhood market and health store, we have established ourselves as the unofficial anchor of Carytown, a community shopping staple, and stewards of preserving the future of food. Proudly showcasing local purveyors within 100 miles of the store, staying true to our core environmental values, we have earned the title as a trusted pinnacle of the local food movement.

About Erin Castle

Erin Castle is a curator, consultant, and arts advocate with twenty years of experience in the Sioux Falls creative community. A graduate of Augustana University with a BFA in painting, she has worked across arts businesses, custom framing, and consulting, and is now Curator at the Washington Pavilion's Visual Arts Center and an Art Consultant for WPMI. Castle has been instrumental in bringing large-scale public art installations to Sioux Falls and serves on the board of the Sioux Falls Arts Council as well as several public arts committees. Alongside her curatorial work, she maintains her creative practice as a visual artist and musician and is a proud wife and mother of two. Follow her work on Facebook and Instagram.

About Frontier Co-op

Frontier Co-op® Founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, Frontier Co-op offers a full line of products for natural living under the Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic® and Aura Cacia® brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; and aromatherapy products with a wide selection of organics. Frontier Co-op's goal is to provide consumers with the highest-quality products while supporting and promoting social and environmental responsibility. For more information, visit the co-op's website at frontiercoop.com.

About Hu

Hu was founded to unite simple ingredients and unbeatable taste and has been delivering on this ambition for over 12 years. The founders couldn't find chocolate that met their standards of simple, responsibly sourced ingredients - so they created their own. The result was Hu's award-winning chocolate, now crafted in a variety of forms, including dark and milk chocolate bars, baking chocolate, bites, and chocolate-covered nuts and fruit. Today, Hu continues its promise to pair strict ingredient guardrails with unbeatable taste. For more information about Hu please visit www.hukitchen.com and @hukitchen on social.

About Jason Ford

Jason Ford is a Richmond-based artist and the founder of Nosaj Authentics Brand, a creative vision born at the intersection of art, culture, and community. His work blends realism with layered symbolism, bold color and cultural storytelling. Through fine art, large-scale murals and engaging art experiences, Ford explores themes of identity, resilience, and community. Deeply influenced by hip hop and pop culture, his art invites viewers to pause, reflect and connect sparking conversations that go beyond the surface. Learn more at www.nosajauthentics.com.

About New Pioneer Food Co-op

New Pioneer Food Co-op is a community-owned grocery store in Eastern Iowa with local and organic food. Your place to shop local and organic produce, house-cut and cured meats, seafood, hearth breads and house-made meals.

About Sioux Falls Food Co+op

The Sioux Falls Food Co-op has been serving the greater Sioux Falls area since 1973. Currently, it is the only consumer-owned and governed grocery cooperative in the city. The Co-op is here to provide high quality foods in the most environmentally friendly and cost-efficient way possible. The store is committed to providing products grown and prepared in an environmentally responsible way, which means supporting local and organic producers as much as possible. Our store is based on the values of self-help, self-responsibility, democracy, equality, equity, and solidarity. We believe in the ethical values of inclusivity, honesty, openness, social responsibility, and caring for others. The Sioux Falls Food Co-op welcomes all.

About Thomas Agran

Born in Kentucky, raised in Ohio, and currently residing in Iowa City, Iowa, Thomas Agran is very interested in the Midwest -- for both its charms as well as its challenges. He is particularly dedicated to the Midwestern landscape and its total transformation through agriculture, and the political, social, and environmental consequences of that change. Some of his paintings explore the complicated nexus of food, agriculture, nostalgia, and marketing. Direct observation is a central practice. Agran's murals eschew the more garish, increasingly homogenous and repetitive mural tropes of "creative placemaking," in favor of painterly language and the warmth of human touch as a central motif in public space. In addition to designing, executing, managing, and mentoring dozens of mural projects, Agran has taught university-level painting and drawing since 2011 and worked as the Director of Public Art for the Iowa City Downtown District.



Mural depicting spice farmer, A.G. Nandasena in Coralville, IA, commissioned by Fairtrade America.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Fairtrade America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Fairtrade America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fairtrade-america

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Fairtrade America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/see-the-people-behind-fairtrade-new-murals-encourage-more-equitable-1080611