Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2025) - Gold-copper explorer and hybrid project generator Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) (Kincora or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Brent Cook and Laurie Thomas as Strategic Advisors.

The newly formed Advisory Board will augment the Company's exploration, asset level partner and corporate strategies, and follows the recently oversubscribed non-brokered private placement cornerstoned by leading North American natural resource sector investors including Rick Rule and Jeff Phillips.

The Company expects significant growth in its exploration activities and further asset level partnerships and is working now to secure highly credentialed personal to assist with this.

Kincora also notes the exercise of 78,000 stock options relating to the September 2023 financing and 67,000 warrants relating to the July 2025 financing (Derivative Exercise).

Sam Spring, President and CEO, and Cameron McRae, Chairman of Kincora commented,

"Kincora is delighted to have attracted such a high calibre Advisory Board to expand and strengthen our team. The additions of Brent and Laurie assists accelerate and increase recognition of our multi element and asset portfolio strategy to create shareholder value.

Brent is a globally recognised economic geologist and industry veteran with extensive capital markets and technical experience, including having worked on porphyry copper and epithermal gold systems related to the Circum-Pacific, Western North America, the Caribbean Arc, the Tethyan/Carpathian Magmatic Belt, and the Lachlan Fold Belt. Brent further strengthens our industry leading technical team.

Laurie's strategic and commercial experience, coupled with extensive relationships in the North American capital markets, will similarly add to Kincora's corporate engagement and strategy.

We are also pleased to note the exercise of investor options and warrants providing further treasury to the Company."

About Brent Cook: Mr. Cook is a renowned exploration analyst and economic geologist with over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration, mining and related financial sectors.

Brent has been and remains a highly respected consultant to various funds, major mining companies and junior explorers. Mr. Cook founded the widely respected and followed Exploration Insights newsletter and remains a Senior Advisor.

Brent received a BSc in Geology from Utah State University in 1978, has worked in over 60 countries and in virtually all geological environments.

During his independent consulting service, Brent has provided advice and analysis to several funds and companies, including Global Resource Investments, Ltd; Rick Rule; AMEC (MRDI); Mount Isa Mines; Kennecott Mining; Rio Tinto Mining; Barrick Gold (Homestake); Meridian Gold Corp/Yamana; Freeport McMoran (Cyprus-Amax); and Newmont Mining (Santa Fe). From 1997 to 2002, Brent was senior mining analyst for Rick Rule at Global Resource Investments (now Sprott- Global) and General Partner Expo 1999, 2000 Funds.

About Laurie Thomas: Ms. Thomas is an experienced executive, director and consultant in the natural resource and accounting sectors.

Laurie has extensive relationships in the North American capital markets with strategic and commercial leadership roles spanning audit and consulting, risk management, First Nation advisory, mining finance and corporate communication.

Ms. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in accounting from the University of Saskatchewan. She obtained a Certified Management Accountant (CMA) designation in 2008, is one of the first graduates of the CIRI/Ivey Business School Investor Relations Certification Program (CPIR) and received her fellowship in 2022 from the Canadian Institute of Investor Relations. Ms. Thomas has served on several boards as a director and chair of the Audit Committee, such as CMA Saskatchewan before merging as is now CPA Saskatchewan (six years on the Board), Meadow Lake Tribal Council Industrial Investments Board (MLTCII) as a director and chair of Audit Committee, and most recently F3 Uranium Corporation as a director and chair of Audit Committee.

About the Derivative Exercise: Alongside Kincora's September 2023 financing, 2,780,000 two-year options with a A$0.75 strike price were issued (all prices and security numbers in this release are presented post the ten (10) for one (1) consolidation of securities completed in September 2025). Of these options, 78,000 have been exercised with the balance lapsed.

Alongside Kincora's July 2025 unit financing, 13,333,333 three-year warrants with a C$0.50 strike price were issued. All warrants underlying the units are subject to a four (4) month plus one day hold period and shares underlying the units subject to a one (1) year hold period. Of these warrants, 67,000 have been exercised.

About Kincora: Kincora Copper Limited (ASX: KCC) (TSXV: KCC) is an emerging Australia-focused gold-copper explorer with a hybrid project generator strategy.

The Company is successfully proving up the prospectivity of its extensive project portfolio, which includes multiple district-scale landholdings and scalable drill ready targets. These assets are located in Australia's Lachlan Fold Belt and Mongolia's Southern Gobi, two of the globe's leading porphyry belts, and the historical Condobolin mining field within the Cobar superbasin in NSW.

The Company has already unlocked over $100 million of potential partner funding for multiple earlier stage and/or non-core porphyry projects. These initial deals have supported over 13,500 metres of drilling and over A$6.5m of partner funded exploration since late 2024, with management fees and exploration ramping up.

Partner discussions are ongoing for its remaining 100% owned flagship projects that are all situated within existing porphyry camps containing over 20-million-ounce gold equivalent resource inventory.

By having a significant portfolio of partner funded large porphyry projects, and a very focused program on a 100% owned Condobolin project, the Company is seeking to position Kincora as a leading institutional grade explorer in the public Australian and Canadian markets, and the leading project generator on the ASX.

To find out more please refer to our 2-page July 2025 corporate strategy: https://kincoracopper.com/corporate-strategy/

The Company's website is: www.kincoracopper.com

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Kincora Copper Limited (ARBN 645 457 763)

