Fintech Meetup Unveils "Stop Barking Up the Wrong Tree" Video Campaign to Showcase Curated Meetings Program Ahead of 2026 Event

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Fintech Meetup , the most anticipated financial sector event, attended by more than 1,000 CEOs and Founders and over 700 financial institutions, today launched its "Stop Barking Up the Wrong Tree" video campaign . The campaign introduces a fresh narrative intended to set Fintech Meetup apart as the antidote to aimless networking and empty leads in advance of its upcoming 2026 event at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from March 30-April 1.

The video campaign ( link here ) is not your typical event marketing ad. It instead features attention-grabbing visuals and highlights the real impact of curated, high-intent one-to-one meetings. The playful campaign rejects the chaos of standard networking events with the imagery of clowns and the frustration individuals have with inefficient lead generation.

Fintech Meetup's meetings program is a cornerstone of its value proposition and sets it apart from other industry conferences and events, offering a highly curated and meaningful alternative that guarantees ROI.

"Traditional conferences often waste your time chasing leads that go nowhere. Fintech Meetup was developed to address this specific pain point," said Louisa Hunter , Fintech Meetup Event President. "We're pleased to showcase our strategic design of Fintech Meetup that flips the script with double opt-in meetings between qualified buyers and sellers, scheduled in advance by our proprietary event platform. This video offers prospective attendees a look at how we take the guesswork out of networking, driving real conversations and ROI. Every meeting we facilitate is made for a purpose."

Highlights from the video include:

Testimonials from past attendees praising how Fintech Meetup's curated meetings program generated tangible business results

Creative metaphorical imagery rejecting traditional networking "circus" scenarios and emphasizing double-opt-in matching between qualified buyers and sellers

Behind-the-scenes visuals revealing the matchmaking process and platform powering high-intent connections and conversations

Scenes capturing the energy and scale of meetings in action and showing meaningful conversations in real time

Agenda Preview

In tandem with the video campaign, Fintech Meetup has rolled out its Agenda Preview , showcasing its four new content tracks, including Fintech, Banking, Payments, and Lending, and the direction for the 2026 edition. This builds on the earlier announcement of the 2026 theme, " Win Tech with Fintech ," and signals a content-rich, structured experience.

For more information on sponsorships, speaking opportunities, exhibitor packages, and registration, visit www.fintechmeetup.com .

About Fintech Meetup

Fintech Meetup is the most anticipated financial sector event of the first half of the year. It is attended by the CEOs and senior leaders from thousands of Banks, Credit Unions, Fintechs and Investors that serve the US market. The event hosts the sector's most valuable and productive meetings program, using ground-breaking technology to power over 60,000 one-to-one meetings. It's nothing short of a phenomenon - www.fintechmeetup.com .

Hyve Group

Fintech Meetup is part of Hyve Group ( Hyve | unmissable events - Hyve Group ). Hyve delivers game-changing impact for people, business and beyond. How? By helping people to make the connections that could change everything, through its portfolio of unmissable events and hyper-productive meetings programmes. Hyve is on a mission to redefine everyone's expectations of events and provide attendees with unbeatable return on investment and time. Hyve's portfolio includes world-renowned events such as Shoptalk, HLTH, Bett and Fintech Meetup.

For media inquiries, please contact:

fintechmeetup@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Fintech Meetup

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fintech-meetup-unveils-%e2%80%9cstop-barking-up-the-wrong-tree%e2%80%9d-video-campai-1080607