Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 15:50 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fintech Meetup Unveils "Stop Barking Up the Wrong Tree" Video Campaign to Showcase Curated Meetings Program Ahead of 2026 Event

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Fintech Meetup, the most anticipated financial sector event, attended by more than 1,000 CEOs and Founders and over 700 financial institutions, today launched its "Stop Barking Up the Wrong Tree" video campaign. The campaign introduces a fresh narrative intended to set Fintech Meetup apart as the antidote to aimless networking and empty leads in advance of its upcoming 2026 event at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from March 30-April 1.

The video campaign (link here) is not your typical event marketing ad. It instead features attention-grabbing visuals and highlights the real impact of curated, high-intent one-to-one meetings. The playful campaign rejects the chaos of standard networking events with the imagery of clowns and the frustration individuals have with inefficient lead generation.

Fintech Meetup's meetings program is a cornerstone of its value proposition and sets it apart from other industry conferences and events, offering a highly curated and meaningful alternative that guarantees ROI.

"Traditional conferences often waste your time chasing leads that go nowhere. Fintech Meetup was developed to address this specific pain point," said Louisa Hunter, Fintech Meetup Event President. "We're pleased to showcase our strategic design of Fintech Meetup that flips the script with double opt-in meetings between qualified buyers and sellers, scheduled in advance by our proprietary event platform. This video offers prospective attendees a look at how we take the guesswork out of networking, driving real conversations and ROI. Every meeting we facilitate is made for a purpose."

Highlights from the video include:

  • Testimonials from past attendees praising how Fintech Meetup's curated meetings program generated tangible business results

  • Creative metaphorical imagery rejecting traditional networking "circus" scenarios and emphasizing double-opt-in matching between qualified buyers and sellers

  • Behind-the-scenes visuals revealing the matchmaking process and platform powering high-intent connections and conversations

  • Scenes capturing the energy and scale of meetings in action and showing meaningful conversations in real time

Agenda Preview
In tandem with the video campaign, Fintech Meetup has rolled out its Agenda Preview, showcasing its four new content tracks, including Fintech, Banking, Payments, and Lending, and the direction for the 2026 edition. This builds on the earlier announcement of the 2026 theme, "Win Tech with Fintech," and signals a content-rich, structured experience.

For more information on sponsorships, speaking opportunities, exhibitor packages, and registration, visit www.fintechmeetup.com.

About Fintech Meetup
Fintech Meetup is the most anticipated financial sector event of the first half of the year. It is attended by the CEOs and senior leaders from thousands of Banks, Credit Unions, Fintechs and Investors that serve the US market. The event hosts the sector's most valuable and productive meetings program, using ground-breaking technology to power over 60,000 one-to-one meetings. It's nothing short of a phenomenon - www.fintechmeetup.com.

Hyve Group
Fintech Meetup is part of Hyve Group (Hyve | unmissable events - Hyve Group). Hyve delivers game-changing impact for people, business and beyond. How? By helping people to make the connections that could change everything, through its portfolio of unmissable events and hyper-productive meetings programmes. Hyve is on a mission to redefine everyone's expectations of events and provide attendees with unbeatable return on investment and time. Hyve's portfolio includes world-renowned events such as Shoptalk, HLTH, Bett and Fintech Meetup.

For media inquiries, please contact:
fintechmeetup@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Fintech Meetup



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fintech-meetup-unveils-%e2%80%9cstop-barking-up-the-wrong-tree%e2%80%9d-video-campai-1080607

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.