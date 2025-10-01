Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
CareChoice Homecare: CareChoice Expands Into Michigan With New Detroit Office Opening October 1
01.10.2025 16:02 Uhr
CareChoice Homecare: CareChoice Expands Into Michigan With New Detroit Office Opening October 1

Expanding access and creating jobs for Michigan residents

DETROIT, MI / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / CareChoice, a leading provider of home care services, is pleased to announce the opening of its new Detroit office on October 1, 2025, marking the expansion of its operations into Michigan. This new location will serve families throughout Detroit and the surrounding counties, bringing CareChoice's trusted, participant-centered care to the region.

Since 2004, CareChoice has been committed to supporting thousands of seniors and individuals with disabilities by providing personalized home care solutions that prioritize independence, dignity, and compassion. The company's proven model combines family caregiver programs-allowing loved ones to be paid caregivers-with access to professional, trained staff when additional support is needed.

"We are proud to bring CareChoice to Michigan and open our doors in Detroit," said Arsen Ustayev, CEO of CareChoice. "Our mission has always been to empower families with real choices in care. With this expansion, we look forward to serving Michigan families with the same level of dedication and compassion that has earned us the trust of communities across Pennsylvania and beyond."

CareChoice's Michigan services will include:

  • Family Caregiver Programs - enabling friends or family members to serve as paid caregivers.

  • Professional Caregiver Staffing - connecting families with experienced, qualified caregivers.

  • Tailored Care Solutions - flexible services to meet the needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The Detroit office represents the next step in CareChoice's continued growth and commitment to making high-quality home care accessible to families across the country.

For more information about CareChoice services in Michigan, visit www.carechoice.com or call (800) 795-7770.

Media Contact:
CareChoice Communications
Email: press@carechoice.com
Phone: (800) 795-7770

SOURCE: CareChoice Homecare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/carechoice-expands-into-michigan-with-new-detroit-office-opening-octo-1078392

