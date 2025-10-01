Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
01.10.2025 16:02 Uhr
Succession Resource Group Named a Finalist in the ThinkAdvisor 2025 Luminaries Awards for Thought Leadership and Education

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Succession Resource Group (SRG), a leading consultant of end-to-end advisory solutions for RIAs and advisors, is proud to announce being named as a Finalist in the 2025 ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards in the category of Thought Leadership & Education, Advisory Support. This achievement represents SRG's 2nd finalist honor and 3rd overall award from ThinkAdvisor.

ThinkAdvisor Luminaires Award Finalist

ThinkAdvisor Luminaires Award Finalist

The ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards recognize organizations and individuals that are driving meaningful impact, innovation, and progress across the financial services industry. This year's finalists represent some of the most influential and forward-thinking leaders shaping the future of advice.

This recognition reflects SRG's industry-leading commitment to delivering accessible, actionable education that empowers advisors to grow, protect, and transition their businesses. Over the past year, SRG has expanded its impact through:

  • Monthly webinars, reaching hundreds of RIAs with guidance on valuation, entity design, compensation, contingency planning, and succession strategies.

  • Complimentary multi-city workshops, developed with leading partners, delivering practical education on valuation fundamentals and deal readiness.

  • The Fine Print podcast, which brings candid interviews and expert insights to a national audience.

  • The ninth annual Advisor M&A Review, which analyzed 176 completed advisor-to-advisor transactions representing over $13.3 billion in assets, providing the industry's most credible, data-driven benchmarks.

SRG's recognition as a Finalist also honors the work of its seasoned team of experts, including David Grau Jr., MBA, Julia Sexton, CVA, Kristen Grau, CPA, CVA, CEPA, Nicole Frey, CFP, Parker Finot, Ryan Grau, CVA, CBA, and Todd Fulks, JD. Together, they continue to elevate the advisory profession by offering education that is measurable, scalable, and replicable across all firm sizes and affiliations.

"This honor reflects the depth of expertise and passion our team brings to supporting RIAs and advisors every day," said David Grau Jr.. "By making real-world, data-driven education freely accessible, we aim to help advisors make smarter decisions, serve their clients better, and build lasting enterprise value."

The ThinkAdvisor LUMINARIES Awards celebrate firms and individuals driving meaningful, positive change across the financial services industry. The winners will be announced December 4, 2025.

For the complete list of finalists, visit: https://event.thinkadvisor.com/luminaries-awards/2025-finalists

About Succession Resource Group

Succession Resource Group (SRG) is an award-winning consulting firm dedicated to supporting independent financial professionals across the country. We leverage decades of experience to provide a comprehensive suite of services, including valuation, M&A, succession planning, and practice management solutions. Our mission is to empower financial professionals at every stage of their business journey, helping them navigate complexities, maximize value, and achieve their long-term goals. For more information, visit SuccessionResource.com.

Contact Information

Guy Littlefield
Marketing Specialist
marketing@successionresoucegroup.com
(503) 427-9910

David Grau
President
david.graujr@successionresourcegroup.com
(503) 427-9910

.

SOURCE: Succession Resource Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/succession-resource-group-named-a-finalist-in-the-thinkadvisor-2025-1079496

