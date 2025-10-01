Ritani Collaborates With Jewelers Mutual Group to Launch Jewelry Care Plans

New program provides comprehensive, long-term protection and peace of mind for every Ritani customer with services to keep jewelry in like-new condition.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Ritani, a leading online jeweler known for transparent diamond pricing and handcrafted designs, today announced a new collaboration with Jewelers Mutual® Group, the industry's most trusted name in jewelry protection. Through this relationship, Ritani customers can now add JM® Care Plan to their purchases, offering coverage for routine maintenance and common repairs associated with everyday wear.

"Every piece of jewelry is more than an accessory - it's a symbol of life's most meaningful moments," said Ria Papasifakis, Chief Revenue Officer at Ritani. "Our collaboration with Jewelers Mutual Group ensures customers can wear their jewelry with confidence, knowing routine maintenance and common repairs are covered."

Coverage Highlights

JM Care Plans are designed to extend the life and beauty of fine jewelry, with services including:

Routine Cleaning & Polishing to maintain brilliance and sparkle.

Ring Resizing for the perfect fit, year after year.

Repairs & Adjustments for prongs, clasps, and settings.

Stone Replacement for chipped or cracked stones.

Rhodium Plating to restore the luster of white gold jewelry.

Plans are available in 3-year and lifetime options, purchased at checkout. While dedicated jewelry insurance protects against theft and loss, a JM Care Plan complements dedicated jewelry insurance coverage with focus on preventive care and routine repairs, offering customers added value and long-term confidence in their jewelry.

Confidence for Every Customer

"With this program, our customers can enjoy their jewelry as it was meant to be worn - every day, without hesitation," added Papasifakis. "Teaming with Jewelers Mutual Group reflects our shared commitment to long-term value, expert craftsmanship, and customer peace of mind."

"We are excited about our relationship with Ritani and the opportunity to work together to bring JM Care Plan to their customers," said Mike Alexander, President of Jewelers Mutual Group. "Jewelry is meant to be worn and enjoyed. This program provides customers with assurance that their valued pieces will be protected with dedicated care to keep their jewelry like new for years to come."

Availability

JM Care Plan is now available on new purchases at www.ritani.com.

About Ritani

Ritani is a leading online jeweler specializing in diamond engagement rings, fine jewelry, and custom designs. Headquartered in New York, Ritani combines handcrafted quality with transparent pricing to deliver exceptional value. With made-to-order jewelry, expert gemologists, and real-time customer support, Ritani is redefining the diamond shopping experience with honesty, craftsmanship, and customer-first service. Learn more at www.ritani.com.

About Jewelers Mutual Group

Jewelers Mutual was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Today, the Group offers products and services nationwide and throughout Canada that enable jewelry businesses to run safe, secure, and successful operations. Consumers also put their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their personal jewelry and the special moments it represents. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

