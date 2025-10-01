DMD Diamond Announces DMDv4 Mainnet Launch and Participation in the European Blockchain Convention 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / The DMD Diamond project, an innovative blockchain platform, today announced two significant events: the long-awaited launch of the DMDv4 mainnet, which will take place on October 13, 2025, and its participation as a speaker at the prestigious European Blockchain Convention (EBC) in Barcelona.

The launch of DMDv4 marks a new era for the DMD Diamond blockchain after several years of tireless development, testing, and debugging. This critical milestone introduces a new network and opens up new opportunities for the entire community.

With the delta pot filled and validators ready to earn rewards, DMDv4 lays the foundation for future growth and decentralization of the ecosystem.

The project team has released key dates for the transition period:

October 4, 2025 - Suspension of deposits and withdrawals of $DMD tokens on all exchanges where it is listed.

October 6, 2025 - DMDv3 network snapshot. Only balances recorded at the time of the snapshot will be counted towards token acquisition in the DMDv4 network.

October 7-13, 2025 - Network launch phase. During this period, experienced users from the beta testing group can gain early access to earn validator points.

October 13, 2025 - Official launch of the DMDv4 Mainnet.

October 14, 2025 (and later) - Exchanges will resume deposits and withdrawals after integrating with the new network.

Immediately following the launch, from October 15-18, 2025, the DMD Diamond team will present its developments at the European Blockchain Convention in Barcelona. Building on its successful participation in 2024, which featured DMD Diamond blockchain visionary Helmut Siedl as a keynote speaker, the project will again take center stage at one of Europe's most influential crypto conferences.

The European Blockchain Convention, taking place October 16-17, will bring together over 6,000 leaders in Web3, digital assets, and institutional finance, providing a unique platform for networking and dealmaking.

"This is a defining moment not only for our project, but for every member of our community who believed, supported, and built this journey with us," the DMD Diamond team said in a statement. "The launch of DMDv4 and our appearance at EBC is the culmination of years of work. We are ready to showcase the future of DMD Diamond and are stronger than ever."

About DMD Diamond

Founded in 2013, DMD Diamond is one of the oldest running Layer 1 blockchains designed for security, interoperability, and decentralized governance. DMD Diamond community collectively steers the development of the ecosystem, fostering a collaborative and transparent environment for building next-generation dApps.

Dive into the technical documentation on GitHub. Connect with the community on Discord and Telegram for support and discussion.

