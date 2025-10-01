Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
ACCESS Newswire
01.10.2025 16:02 Uhr
Decision Tactical Levels Up

Indoor Tactical Theme Park DTAC Unleashes The Underground + Zombies Experience Oct. 6

SANFORD, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Decision Tactical (DTAC), Central Florida's one-of-a-kind immersive attraction where Theme Park Thrills meet Lifesaving Skills, is leveling up its adrenaline-fueled lineup with two major announcements. The Underground, DTAC's bold new standalone experience, is now officially open. And just in time for the spooky season, DTAC will debut its first-ever limited-time scenario - Zombies - launching October 6, 2025.

Decision Tactical

Decision Tactical
Would you: Freeze, Flee, Fight or Fawn

Now Open: The Underground
The Underground is DTAC's boldest standalone experience to date. Built for groups and thrill-seekers, the attraction immerses players in a military-style compound featuring three distinct mission scenarios, each with escalating levels of difficulty. Between rounds, guests can sip and socialize at the lounge, where live sports, real-time mission scoreboards, and a full-service bar keep the energy going.

Coming Soon: Zombies - October 6, 2025
In DTAC's all-new Zombies experience, a classic diner becomes the unlikely setting of a fast-moving apocalypse. What begins as an ordinary evening quickly spirals into chaos as a breaking news broadcast reveals the outbreak. Guests are armed, trained, and pushed onto the streets where survival depends on accuracy, teamwork, and quick reflexes. With zombies closing in and a helicopter air strike as the final escape, every second counts.
The immersive roleplay, surprise twists, and team-based scoring make Zombies a one-of-a-kind, limited-time scenario that merges Hollywood-style storytelling with tactical gameplay.

Florida Resident Discounts Now Available
To celebrate its growing lineup, DTAC is rolling out exclusive packages for Florida residents. Locals can unlock special savings and bundled experiences by presenting valid Florida ID at check-in or booking directly online at www.decisiontactical.com

Contact Information

Oriana Campbell
Director of Marketing
oriana@decisiontactical.com

.

SOURCE: Decision Tactical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/decision-tactical-levels-up-1080377

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
