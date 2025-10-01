DAVID'S BRIDAL CORPORATE: David's Bridal Expands Its Store of the Future, Diamonds & Pearls, With Second Location in Burlington, Massachusetts

Diamonds & Pearls By David's Bridal brings curated couture, exclusive designers & looks, immersive technology, and an elevated boutique shopping experience to a new generation of brides

KING OF PRUSSIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / David's Bridal, Inc. ("David's"), the largest AI-powered marketplace, media network and planning ecosystem for life's magical moments, today opens its second location of Diamonds & Pearls by David's Bridal, a new bridal boutique retail experience in Burlington, Massachusetts. Following the wildly successful debut of the concept store in Delray Beach, Florida, Diamond & Pearlshas now expanded to Massachusetts - the newest location is now open, with appointments available for booking across bridal, bridesmaids, mother of the bride and groom, with walk-ins always welcome. Diamonds & Pearls Burlington is located at 6 Wayside Rd, Suite N129, Burlington, MA 01803. Guests will experience a bespoke shopping experience and have the opportunity to explore David's selection of affordable luxury to couture pieces in a new way, including Diamonds & Pearls in-store exclusives.

Diamonds & Pearls transforms the traditional bridal experience into an elevated journey, where couture meets cutting-edge innovation, and every detail is personalized. With exclusive designer collections including couture offerings from Marchesa, Viola Chan Couture and more to come, thoughtfully curated assortments, immersive digital integrations, and the warmth of expert one-on-one styling, this concept signals the bold future of bridal retail.

"The response to our first Diamonds & Pearls store has been nothing short of extraordinary, and we're thrilled to bring this elevated experience to Burlington," said Kelly Cook, Chief Executive Officer of David's Bridal. "This concept represents the future of bridal retail, where curated fashion meets innovation, and every bride receives the individualized attention she deserves. Expanding Diamonds & Pearls into the greater Boston area allows us to continue redefining how brides discover and shop for their dream dress, blending the intimacy of a boutique with the scale and expertise only David's can deliver."

Located just outside of Boston within Wayside , a village-style open-air shopping center that invites visitors to stroll, shop, and dine in a relaxed yet upscale setting. Conveniently positioned off Route 128/I-95 at Exit 51A, Diamonds & Pearls Burlington brings an elevated shopping experience to Greater Boston and New England brides, making couture fashion and personalized service more accessible than ever. The boutique offers an intimate, refined atmosphere that blends the hospitality of a high-end bridal salon with David's recent cutting-edge technology, AI, and content innovations that redefine how brides and their guests shop for life's most important moments.

Diamonds & Pearls by David's are purpose-built for a new generation of brides who crave modern styling options, personalization, and a luxurious way to shop for their dream dress. The Diamonds & Pearls difference features:

Thoughtful Curation: Offering a tailored and thoughtfully curated selection of approximately one-third of the typical selection of a traditional David's Bridal store, Diamonds & Pearls highlights the most trending silhouettes and exclusive designs.

Shopify Powered Retail Innovation: A seamless digital ecosystem connecting in-store and online shopping, from "endless aisle" browsing to delivery and returns powered by Shopify.

Endless Aisle Meets Real-Time Discovery: Interactive touchscreens powered by Shopify POS brings David's full inventory to life in-store, enabling real-time exploration of dresses, accessories, and shoes-creating a collaborative, tech-forward experience for brides and their parties.

Affordable Luxury to Couture, All in One Destination: David's signature 8 Dress Edit (for all bridal looks from engagement to honeymoon) , the Fall 2025 Bridal Collection , and Viola Chan Couture - the visionary line from David's Head of Couture and Design, Viola Chan - and select gowns from Marchesa Couture and Marchesa Notte will only be available at Diamond's & Pearls locations, along with favorites from Little White Dress and more.

Intimate, Elevated Shopping for All: Beyond couture and affordable wedding gowns, Diamonds & Pearls locations offer everything under one roof-from mother-of-the-bride/groom and bridesmaid styles to jewelry, accessories, shoes, shapewear, and expert in-house alterations."

To celebrate its new Burlington, MA location, Diamonds & Pearls will host a grand opening later this Fall. The event will be open to the public and will feature exclusive offers, giveaways, experiential moments, the chance to win a free wedding dress, and more! To receive updates about the event and learn more about Diamonds & Pearls concept stores, visit davidsbridal.com/diamondsandpearls and @diamondsandpearlsbydavids on TikTok and Instagram. To book an appointment, visit here .

About David's Bridal

With over 70 years of experience dressing people for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal exists for magical moments. Since its "Aisle to Algorithm" strategic pivot, David's has evolved from iconic bridal retailer to wedding technology company, media powerhouse, and marketplace platform transforming how people plan, shop, and celebrate life's biggest moments. From assuming full production of Vera Wang Bride to launching Diamonds & Pearls, a curated couture boutique experience, David's entrance into this new era marks a pivotal moment for retailers going beyond traditional scopes and expanding into new categories.

At the center of David's technological and retail evolution is Pearl by David's, Pearl Planner and Pearl Media Network - the all-in-one digital wedding destination connecting consumers with everything from AI-powered planning tools, inspiration and vendor directories, expanded retail categories and leading content, while enabling brands tap into David's unmatched market reach to authentically connect with consumers through media across the web, social, podcast, streaming, video, in-store and more.

Under the Pearl Media umbrella is Love Stories by David's, the top wedding media brand taking a digital-first approach to wedding content and inspiration with over 20M viewers per month across content platforms, including the wedding industry's sole podcast network, streaming TV and Snap Discover channels, and largest YouTube and TikTok channels, and a library of over 30,000 real wedding videos. Each video comes equipped with wedding data and details, contributing to a marketplace of over 60,000 wedding professionals to help couples better dream about, research and plan their big day.

With more than 190 stores across the US, Canada, and franchise locations in Mexico, David's Bridal offers the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life, including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, proms, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. To learn more about David's , sign up for Pearl Planner , and connect on social media through Instagram , YouTube , Pinterest , Facebook , X , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

