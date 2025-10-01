FTC Cracks Down on Fake Reviews Online: LegalMatch.com Provides Resources for Businesses

RENO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / One of the biggest decision-making factors today in consumer purchasing is online reviews. Being in the digital era, with so many online businesses and businesses that have an online presence, online reviews and client testimonials have become an opportunity for cutting corners and creating an unfair consumer marketplace.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has made it clear that this is deceptive and warrants heavy consequences. Following their final ruling late last year, the FTC is enhancing and strengthening enforcement actions, and businesses must comply and follow best practices.

The final FTC rule prohibits acts that include, but are not limited to, the following:

Consumer reviews and/or testimonials that are falsified in any fashion

Purchasing any type of review and/or testimonial, whether positive or negative

Posting reviews for one's own company or an affiliated company

"Companies may reap the rewards temporarily from fake reviews, but it will come back to haunt them in a very expensive way, not to mention severe reputational damage that cannot be reversed," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.

Businesses concerned with compliance or in legal trouble due to falsified reviews are urged to acquire legal counsel for direction. LegalMatch.com , the leading attorney-client matching platform, can match a business owner for free with a business attorney to provide expert direction and representation if needed.

