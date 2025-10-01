Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) says its 300 MW Walla Walla project in New South Wales has entered full commercial operation under a 15-year power deal with Microsoft.From pv magazine Australia Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia, owned by Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy and Canadian pension fund Omers, has announced the completion of the 300 MW Walla Walla Solar Farm in the New South Wales Riverina region. FRV said the project, its largest in Australia to date, has reached commercial operations stage. The milestone comes less than 12 months after the facility first commenced generation. ...

