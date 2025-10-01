Latest addition reinforces Eight Sleep's vision to solve all of sleep's challenges through hardware, software, and AI.

Eight Sleep, the world's leading sleep fitness company, today announced the launch of the Pod Pillow Cover, the newest addition to its sleep ecosystem. By introducing intelligent temperature control for the head and neck, the Pillow Cover builds on Eight Sleep's mission: to harness hardware, software, and AI to solve the critical challenges of sleep.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001355429/en/

Eight Sleep Expands Its Sleep Technology Platform With New Pod Pillow Cover

For decades, the $500 billion global sleep industry has centered on static products that don't actually solve consumer issues. Eight Sleep is redefining the category by building a dynamic technology platform that adapts to each individual, every night. With over one billion hours of sleep data collected to date, Eight Sleep has created one of the largest biometric sleep datasets in history-and applied this information to innovations like the Pod ecosystem, an AI-powered sleep system.

Reduces Time to Fall Asleep by Up to 20%

Traditional "cooling" pillows promise relief but rarely deliver. They rely on gels, foams, or fabrics that feel cool for minutes but inevitably absorb body heat, quickly warming to uncomfortable temperatures. The Pod Pillow Cover is the first true solution: by circulating temperature-controlled water through silent hydro channels, it maintains the exact degree of cooling (or warming) you set, all night long. In testing, after 15 minutes of sleep, a regular pillow warms up while the Pillow Cover stays up to 25°F cooler all night.

Clinical studies show that by keeping the head and neck consistently cool, the Pod Pillow Cover can reduce the time it takes to fall asleep by up to 20%. It slips over any standard or king-sized pillow, preserving the comfort of the pillow you already love, while transforming it into a precision sleep device.

Expanding the Pod Ecosystem

The Pod Pillow Cover introduces a new zone of intelligent thermal regulation, complementing the Pod Cover and Blanket's' full-bed surface control. Together, they unlock 441 unique thermal combinations-offering a fully personalized, head-to-toe sleep environment.

Technology That Disappears Into Comfort

Seamless fit: Slips over any pillow without altering shape or firmness.

Slips over any pillow without altering shape or firmness. Silent hydro-powered channels: Circulates water to maintain precise temperatures from 55°F to 110°F.

Circulates water to maintain precise temperatures from 55°F to 110°F. Smart integration: Pairs with Pod sensors for automatic adjustments via Autopilot.

Pairs with Pod sensors for automatic adjustments via Autopilot. Instant control: A built-in button allows quick, screen-free temperature adjustments at night.

Couples can add up to two Pod Pillow Covers to one bed, each independently controlled and powered by a single Hub.

Building the Future of Sleep

"The Pod Pillow Cover is another proof point of our broader vision," said Matteo Franceschetti, CEO and Co-Founder of Eight Sleep. "Our goal is to reinvent sleep by addressing every variable that disrupts it: from temperature to elevation, sound, and beyond. With each innovation, we're building the first-ever operating system for sleep, powered by AI and personalized data."

Availability

The Pod Pillow Cover is available today at eightsleep.com in the United States (excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and other U.S. territories), European Union (excluding Cyprus, Greece, and Malta), Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Pricing starts at $1,049 USD for one Pillow Cover and $1,649 USD for two. All purchases include a 30-night trial, free shipping and free returns.

Press Kit

For media assets, including product images and videos, visit our press kit here.

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the first company to bring sleep fitness to the world by combining technology, physiology, and data to unlock deeper sleep and better health. Its products are trusted by high performers, professional athletes, like F1 driver Charles Leclerc and top American tennis player Taylor Fritz, as well as health-conscious consumers across the globe. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2019, 2022, and 2023, and twice named to TIME's "Best Inventions of the Year," Eight Sleep continues to redefine the future of sleep. Its products are available in over 30 countries at eightsleep.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001355429/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Taylor Georgeson

press@eightsleep.com

Jack Taylor