Huge, the independent design and technology company, has acquired Both&Yes, the creative studio credited with building next-generation digital and AI experiences for Alphabet companies Google and YouTube, as well as leading creative innovation for brands such as Robinhood, Harry's, and Wild.xyz. The move accelerates Huge's ability to develop future-ready intelligent experiences for the world's most iconic brands.

"This acquisition underscores Huge's commitment to leading the industry through creativity and technology," said Jim Coleman, Executive Chairman of Huge. "Both&Yes has a track record of building innovative digital experiences, so we're excited to bring their expertise to Huge to help our clients succeed in an AI-driven world."

World-Class Leadership

As part of the acquisition, Both&Yes co-founders, Ken Frederick and Michael Lin, will join Huge as Executive Creative Directors. Together, they bring deep expertise in brand strategy, design, and technology, and will play a key role in helping clients deliver unrivaled AI-powered digital experiences.

Ken Frederick: Prior to co-founding Both&Yes, Frederick was Head of Creative, Experiences and Brand Design within Google Brand Studio. He brings nearly 20 years of expertise creating innovative digital solutions for the industry's biggest brands.

"Huge is pushing the creative and technical boundaries on AI-powered experiences and I'm excited to help shape what's next," said Frederick. "We're thrilled to be part of such a significant time of transition for the company, to lead a bold new chapter of innovation, storytelling, and design that truly connects with people."

Michael Lin: With more than 20 years of industry experience, Lin specializes in building brand experiences that merge design and technology. His previous roles include driving impactful creative at Google Brand Studio, Landor, Robinhood, Wolff Olins, and MetaDesign.

"I'm looking forward to collaborating with such talented minds," said Lin. "Huge has long been a company creating future-forward designs and I'm eager to see what bold, original experiences we can build together."

Accelerated Company Momentum

Today's news comes amid a surge in growth. Since gaining independence in late 2024, Huge has unified with Hero Digital, expanded its client portfolio, increased revenue, and strengthened its talent and resources. With Both&Yes, the company adds new creative firepower to sustain growth and fuel the next chapter of transformation.

About Huge

Huge is an independent design and technology company that creates intelligent experiences for the world's most ambitious brands. With offices across North America, Latin America, and Europe, Huge blends creativity, strategy, technology, and data to build impactful human-first digital experiences that perform for many of the world's most iconic businesses. For more information, visit www.hugeinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251001468445/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

De'Andra Roberts

Huge

droberts@hugeinc.com