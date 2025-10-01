Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market worth $2.84 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Post-Quantum Cryptography Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.42 billion in 2025 to USD 2.84 billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 46.2% during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2030

2023-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 0.42 billion

USD 0.42 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.84 billion

USD 2.84 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 46.2%

46.2% Segments covered: By Offering, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region

By Offering, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Region Highlight: Europe will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The rapid growth of IoT ecosystems, expected to surpass 40 billion connected devices by 2030, combined with the widespread adoption of cloud computing in enterprises, is fueling the need for quantum-resistant encryption. As organizations increasingly rely on cloud services, SaaS applications, and hybrid infrastructures, PQC ensures secure communication, protects sensitive data, and safeguards smart factories, healthcare systems, and critical infrastructure against emerging quantum threats.

Based on the solution segment, the quantum-resistant encryption segment will account for the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Quantum-resistant encryption solutions represent the fastest-growing segment in the PQC Market because they directly address the vulnerability of widely used public key cryptosystems, such as RSA and ECC, to Shor's algorithm on quantum computers. These solutions rely on advanced mathematical constructs, including lattice-based schemes such as CRYSTALS Kyber, code-based cryptography like Classic McEliece, and multivariate polynomial approaches, which are believed to resist both classical and quantum attacks. A key example is Google's experiment with hybrid post-quantum TLS in Chrome, where lattice-based algorithms were integrated into HTTPS connections to evaluate real-world performance and security implications without disrupting user experience. Similarly, Cloudflare and AWS have tested quantum-safe key exchange mechanisms in their infrastructures to prepare for long-term confidentiality of sensitive data. These efforts demonstrate how industries handling critical information, such as banking, defense, and healthcare, pilot these solutions to secure communications, digital signatures, and stored records that must remain confidential for decades. The combination of practical deployment pilots, ongoing NIST standardization, and rising enterprise demand positions quantum-resistant encryption as the most technically advanced and commercially promising pathway for building quantum-safe security architectures.

By vertical, the BFSI segment will account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

PQC is becoming increasingly important in the BFSI sector as financial institutions prepare for the potential threats of quantum computing, which could compromise traditional encryption methods such as RSA and ECC. PQC solutions are critical in safeguarding sensitive financial data, securing online transactions, enabling quantum-resistant digital signatures, and ensuring compliance with emerging regulatory standards. Despite this urgency, a study by the ISB Institute of Data Science revealed that India's BFSI sector has a relatively low average PQC preparedness score of 2.4 out of 5 among CISOs and CTOs, with over half of professionals anticipating significant quantum-related security threats within the next three years. A notable example is Mastercard's 2023 pilot of quantum-resistant algorithms in its network to secure transactions against quantum threats. Meanwhile, Visa has collaborated with IBM to test post-quantum digital signatures for payment authentication. Industry reports indicate that more than 50% of European banks have begun conducting cryptographic inventories to assess exposure to quantum vulnerabilities, and global initiatives such as the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC) are running joint testbeds to validate NIST-selected PQC algorithms in financial messaging and SWIFT communications.

By region, Europe will grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe is positioning itself as a frontrunner in transitioning to post-quantum cryptography, supported by strong regulatory alignment and government initiatives. The European Commission issued a Coordinated Implementation Roadmap in 2024, requiring member states to define strategies, milestones, and hybrid deployment plans for PQC across public administrations and critical infrastructures. Germany is advancing PQC through the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) and Fraunhofer projects, such as QuantumRISC and Quant-ID, with a focus on hybrid cryptography, automotive security, and quantum-safe identities in banking and public services. The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has set phased deadlines, calling on critical national infrastructure operators to map cryptographic dependencies by 2028 and complete PQC migration by 2035. France's cybersecurity agency ANSSI promotes PQC readiness for government and enterprise applications, while Spain's CCN drives adoption through pilot deployments aligned with international standards. At the EU level, over USD 20.5 million has been allocated to initiatives such as Qu-Pilot, which creates cross-country testbeds for PQC and quantum-safe systems. Collectively, these developments highlight Europe's emphasis on hybrid implementations, regulatory-backed adoption, and cross-border collaboration to prepare for quantum-enabled threats.

Top Key Companies in Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Market:

NXP Semiconductor (Netherlands), Patero (US), Thales (France), AWS (US), IDEMIA (France), Palo Alto Networks (US), DigiCert (US), Kloch (US), Post-Quantum (UK), PQ Shield (US), Entrust (US), IBM (US), Utimaco (Germany), Crypto Quantique (US), Crypto4A (Canada), CryptoNext (France), Qnu Labs (India), Qrypt (US), Enquantum (Israel), Xiphera (Finland), Sixscape (Singapore), Keyfactor (US), ResQuant (Poland), Rambus (US), Archon (British Virgin Island), Riscure (Netherlands), Quantum Xchange (US), Arqit (UK), and Quantropi (Canada) are the key players and other players in the PQC Market.

