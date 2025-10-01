Human Appeal Launches Birmingham's First 'Third Space' Community Hub in Sparkhill

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Appeal, one of the UK's leading humanitarian aid charities, today announces the launch of its first-ever community hub in Birmingham, 'The Third Space', opening on Friday 10 October 2025 in Sparkhill.

The initiative - the first of its kind in Birmingham - is designed to be a 'home away from home' for local residents, offering a welcoming space where people can come together to belong, connect, and uplift one another.

'The Third Space' aims to provide more than just a gathering place. It will serve as a vibrant centre of community life with opportunities for educational classes, social gatherings, volunteering, spiritual connection, and essential community services.

The launch marks a significant step in Human Appeal's mission to serve humanity not only globally, where it is already well established, but also locally in Birmingham - one of the UK's most diverse and community-driven cities.

Razwan Faraz, Associate Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal UK, comments: 'We are honoured to be opening our first Third Space hub here in Birmingham, a city known for its compassion, diversity, and resilience. This hub will give people a space to belong, to serve, and to grow together. It is our way of giving back to the community and building bridges of hope and unity.'

The grand opening of The Third Space community hub in Birmingham will take place from 3pm on 10th October, and all members of the community are warmly invited to attend.

Notes to Editor

The Third Space Opening - Event Details

Date: Friday 10 October 2025

Friday 10 October 2025 Time: 3pm onwards

3pm onwards Location: The Third Space by Human Appeal, 687 Stratford Road, Birmingham, B11 4DX



About Human Appeal

Human Appealis a fully independent British humanitarian charity based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 as a registered and regulated UK charity that runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations such as the United Nations. Its purpose is to save and transform lives through emergency aid response and sustainable development programmes at home and abroad across 25 countries worldwide.

