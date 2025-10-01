Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Globaler Gamechanger: CiTech expandiert in Europa - neue Chancen für Investoren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.10.2025 16:10 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Human Appeal Launches Birmingham's First 'Third Space' Community Hub in Sparkhill

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Appeal, one of the UK's leading humanitarian aid charities, today announces the launch of its first-ever community hub in Birmingham, 'The Third Space', opening on Friday 10 October 2025 in Sparkhill.

The initiative - the first of its kind in Birmingham - is designed to be a 'home away from home' for local residents, offering a welcoming space where people can come together to belong, connect, and uplift one another.

'The Third Space' aims to provide more than just a gathering place. It will serve as a vibrant centre of community life with opportunities for educational classes, social gatherings, volunteering, spiritual connection, and essential community services.

The launch marks a significant step in Human Appeal's mission to serve humanity not only globally, where it is already well established, but also locally in Birmingham - one of the UK's most diverse and community-driven cities.

Razwan Faraz, Associate Director of Fundraising at Human Appeal UK, comments: 'We are honoured to be opening our first Third Space hub here in Birmingham, a city known for its compassion, diversity, and resilience. This hub will give people a space to belong, to serve, and to grow together. It is our way of giving back to the community and building bridges of hope and unity.'

The grand opening of The Third Space community hub in Birmingham will take place from 3pm on 10th October, and all members of the community are warmly invited to attend.

Notes to Editor

The Third Space Opening - Event Details

  • Date: Friday 10 October 2025
  • Time: 3pm onwards
  • Location: The Third Space by Human Appeal, 687 Stratford Road, Birmingham, B11 4DX

About Human Appeal

Human Appealis a fully independent British humanitarian charity based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 as a registered and regulated UK charity that runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations such as the United Nations. Its purpose is to save and transform lives through emergency aid response and sustainable development programmes at home and abroad across 25 countries worldwide.

www.humanappeal.org.uk



For more information please contact Media Foundry/Percy & Warren Connie@percywarren.com Yoan@percywarren.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.