TOKYO, Japan, Oct 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Corporation ("MC") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to subscribe for new shares to be issued by Eagers Automotive Ltd. ("Eagers") through a strategic placement, and has entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement (the "Agreement") to promote collaboration and explore new business opportunities across the automotive and mobility sectors.In addition, MC has reached an agreement to invest in easyauto123, Eagers' independent used-car business operating in Australia and New Zealand, as well as an indirect interest in Carlins, Eagers' used-car auction company. A new holding company will be established, with Eagers owning 80% and MC holding the remaining 20%.Eagers is Australia's largest automotive dealer group, representing more than 50 brands across Australia and New Zealand, with a long and proud history spanning over 112 years. Eagers' core business comprises the ownership and operation of new and used car dealerships, service, parts and the facilitation of allied consumer finance. easyauto123 is Australia's largest independent used car retailer, supported by the national auction business Carlins, with additional operations in Auckland, New Zealand.Leveraging the upstream and midstream business foundations that MC has built across the global automotive value chain-spanning vehicle production, distribution, and auto finance- the development and enhancement of downstream mobility services. These include parts sales, vehicle maintenance, and auto leasing, which are key growth drivers of its growth strategy. Through the Agreement and investment in easyauto123, MC will expand its mobility service business in Australia, operating independently alongside its existing midstream operations.This Agreement will enable MC and Eagers to jointly explore collaborative initiatives and business opportunities across the automotive and mobility sectors, including the easyauto123 business model. By combining the strengths of both companies, MC aims to contribute its global expertise to create new ancillary business value within easyauto123, and partner with Eagers to scale operations and enhance performance.By fully leveraging their broad customer bases and business complementary strengths, both companies will collaborate to maximize value across the entire vehicle lifecycle and promote the realization of a sustainable mobility for society.About Eagers Automotive Ltd.Company Name: Eagers Automotive LimitedHead Office: 5 Edmund Street, Newstead QLD 4006Date Established: January 1913Representative: Keith Thornton, Chief Executive OfficerMain Operations: Eagers is a pure automotive retail group representing a diversified portfolio of automotive brands across Australia and New ZealandURL: www.eagersautomotive.com.auCompany Name: easyauto123 Pty LtdMain Operations: Used-car retail businessURL: https://easyauto123.com.au/Company Name: easyauto123 New Zealand Pty LtdMain Operations: Used-car retail businessURL: https://easyauto123.co.nz/Company Name: Carlins Group Holding Pty Ltd.Main Operations: Used-car auctionURL: https://www.carlins.com.au/auctionsAbout Mitsubishi CorporationCompany Name: Mitsubishi CorporationHead Office: 3-1, Marunouchi 2-Chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-8086, JapanDate Established: July 1, 1954 (Date Registered April 1, 1950)Representative: Katsuya Nakanishi, Director, President and Chief Executive OfficerMain Operations: Main Operations MC operates a wide range of businesses spanning multiple industries and overseen by eight industry-specific business groups: Environmental Energy, Materials Solution, Mineral Resources, Urban Development and Infrastructure, Mobility, Food Industry, Smart-Life Creation, and Power Solution.URL: www.mitsubishicorp.com