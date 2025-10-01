LoopMe, the global leader in brand performance, has today announced the appointment of multiple industry specialists to its advisory board, including former McDonald's US marketing chief Tariq Hassan, ex-LinkedIn Marketing Solutions VP Penry Price, and agency expert and one-time head of the 4As, Marla Kaplowitz.

Chaired by highly-respected publisher commercial lead and professor Greg Coleman, the expanded board includes Rishad Tobaccowala, Advertising Hall of Fame honoree, and provides vital strategic insight to help define LoopMe's market position as the global leader in brand performance.

Renowned for his data-driven branding, Tariq Hassan has been at the helm of world-class brands and campaign results for household names including PepsiCo, Gatorade, Mars, Frito Lay, Pillsbury, Celebrity Cruise Line and Cadillac. Effectively combining comprehensive analysis and collaborative culturally relevant creativity over 20 years, he has enabled corporate marketing organisations such as HP, Petco and Bank of America to maintain vital customer relevance, before joining McDonald's to transform customer brand experience and digital engagement rapidly growing its successful app-centric loyalty programme. His extensive consulting and board résumé also includes ZeroToOne.AI and non-government organisation Education for Employment (EFE).

Boasting more than 25 years of experience in the media and advertising sector, Penry Price is well-versed in unlocking revenue opportunities and efficiently scaling go-to-market operations. As a VP at Google, his credits included leading Google's North America GTM teams focused on the enterprise market before moving on to scale its media and technology partnerships with advertising agencies around the world. When he arrived at LinkedIn as VP of the Marketing Solutions business, a turn-around was needed. A bit more than a decade later, the $300 million dollar display advertising business had become a B2B juggernaut with diversified revenues exceeding $6 billion. Passionate about knowledge sharing and helping companies of all sizes, he is now the Founder and Managing Partner of Charcoal Advisors LLC, an advisory firm engaging with organizations working through GTM and cultural transformations. He also is a Director for Church Dwight (NYSE:CHD).

Marla Kaplowitz is adept at powering sustainable growth by cultivating cohesion and high performance within cross-functional teams. During her multi-decade career, she has taken the helm at leading agencies such as MEC Global (now part of WPP) and Mediavest, and led trailblazing initiatives as CEO at the 4As, including launching its Advertiser Protection Bureau. Harnessing her deep understanding of emerging markets and talent development, she currently holds board director positions with Penn Entertainment, Butler/Till and creator economy disruptor, paid.

"This is a pivotal moment for the industry, where mainstream implementation of fast-evolving smart tools is driving hyper-speed progress," commented LoopMe CEO and Founder, Stephen Upstone. "While we are ahead of the pack as a long-term innovator in AI-driven intelligence gathering and advertising, LoopMe recognises the importance of constantly moving forward. Bringing valuable expertise in change management, hyper-scaling, and rising above the noise, our new strategic advisors will play an essential part in keeping our business future-proof."

"I am impressed by LoopMe's focus on innovative brand advertising solutions and their use of data to drive tangible outcomes for brands. Their ability to take it to the next level of performance and their commitment to data-driven marketing is a game changer," said Tariq Hassan.

"This is an exciting time for independent agencies, who finally have access to the same level of sophisticated technology and data insights that were once only available to the biggest players. LoopMe is leveling the playing field, and that's transformative for our industry," commented Marla Kaplowitz.

"Spending more than two decades building market-leading sales organizations within big tech and across major platforms, I've seen what it takes to break through and capture market share at scale. I'm excited to bring this experience and apply it to LoopMe and its industry-defining technology," commented Penry Price

LoopMe is the global leader in brand performance, redefining brand advertising for the digital and app ecosystem. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Dnipro, Krakow, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

