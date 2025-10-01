Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.10.2025
PR Newswire
01.10.2025 16:12 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AIR CANADA LAUNCHES ITS NDC PLATFORM WITH TRAVELPORT+

Relationship expands Airline's Digital Presence with Travelport's Subscribers

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Travelport, a global technology company that powers travel bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide, and Air Canada, Canada's largest airline, today announced the two companies have made the full-range of Air Canada's NDC content available to Travelport-connected travel agencies and travel management companies using Travelport+.


"Our NDC launch with Travelport marks an important milestone in Air Canada's digital transformation journey as we can now offer our best, completely retail-ready content to travel buyers through expanded NDC offers and services on Travelport's platform," said Keith Wallis, the airline's Managing Director, Customer Digital and Distribution. "Our travel trade partners were, are and always will be crucial to our success, and now they will be able to easily search, view, and compare our NDC offerings to create and deliver more personalized and seamless travel experiences for our customers."

In addition to Canada and the United States, Air Canada's NDC content will be initially available on Travelport+ in Australia, Brazil, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

Travelport is a multi-source content provider, and agents using Travelport+, the modern retailing platform built for agents, can view and compare the full range of fares and services from Air Canada seamlessly in a single view, improving their ability to easily and quickly book the best offers for travelers. And with industry-leading search speeds, now 23% faster and down to just 0.84 seconds, agents can use Travelport+ to book more, grow margin and increase revenue.

"Air Canada has been a great partner with Travelport, and today's launch of NDC availability affirms our shared commitment to providing travel buyers with the full range of Air Canada's rich content and ancillaries," said Damian Hickey, Global Head of Travel Partners at Travelport. "Travel agents using the robust technology of Travelport+ now have enhanced opportunities to help drive revenue growth and customer satisfaction by accessing Air Canada's best content and offering more personalization options than ever before."

About Travelport

Travelport is a global technology company that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide. Buyers and sellers of travel are connected by the company's next generation marketplace, Travelport+, which simplifies how brands connect, upgrades how travel is sold, and enables modern digital retailing. Headquartered in the United Kingdom and operating in more than 165 countries around the world, Travelport is focused on driving innovation that simplifies the complex travel ecosystem.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481912/TRAVELPORT_LOGO_BLACK_CMYK_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/air-canada-launches-its-ndc-platform-with-travelport-302572574.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
