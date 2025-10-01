AIR CANADA LAUNCHES ITS NDC PLATFORM WITH TRAVELPORT+

Relationship expands Airline's Digital Presence with Travelport's Subscribers

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Travelport, a global technology company that powers travel bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide, and Air Canada, Canada's largest airline, today announced the two companies have made the full-range of Air Canada's NDC content available to Travelport-connected travel agencies and travel management companies using Travelport+.

"Our NDC launch with Travelport marks an important milestone in Air Canada's digital transformation journey as we can now offer our best, completely retail-ready content to travel buyers through expanded NDC offers and services on Travelport's platform," said Keith Wallis, the airline's Managing Director, Customer Digital and Distribution. "Our travel trade partners were, are and always will be crucial to our success, and now they will be able to easily search, view, and compare our NDC offerings to create and deliver more personalized and seamless travel experiences for our customers."

In addition to Canada and the United States, Air Canada's NDC content will be initially available on Travelport+ in Australia, Brazil, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

Travelport is a multi-source content provider, and agents using Travelport+, the modern retailing platform built for agents, can view and compare the full range of fares and services from Air Canada seamlessly in a single view, improving their ability to easily and quickly book the best offers for travelers. And with industry-leading search speeds, now 23% faster and down to just 0.84 seconds, agents can use Travelport+ to book more, grow margin and increase revenue.

"Air Canada has been a great partner with Travelport, and today's launch of NDC availability affirms our shared commitment to providing travel buyers with the full range of Air Canada's rich content and ancillaries," said Damian Hickey, Global Head of Travel Partners at Travelport. "Travel agents using the robust technology of Travelport+ now have enhanced opportunities to help drive revenue growth and customer satisfaction by accessing Air Canada's best content and offering more personalization options than ever before."

