Ju.com Unveils Global Payment Ecosystem JuPay at TOKEN2049 Singapore, Bridging Trading and Everyday Life

SINGAPORE, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOKEN2049 Singapore opens today with Platinum Sponsor Ju.com making its debut, showcasing the complete vision following its brand evolution. Anchored by the brand ethos "Rewrite I[J]mpossible" and the product philosophy "Point. Click. Trade.", Ju.com introduces JuPay, a global payment gateway that extends beyond exchange boundaries into real-world scenarios.

One JuCard, Access to Global Commerce

JuCard connects to Visa and MasterCard global networks, covering over 200 countries and regions with multi-currency instant settlement. Users enjoy low fees and transparent billing across online shopping and offline purchases. This card creates a direct pathway between crypto assets and real-world spending.

JuPay: From Onramp to Remittance, From QR Codes to Merchant Systems

JuPay's design centers on borderless functionality, covering the complete payment chain from onboarding to consumption, individuals to merchants.

Fiat Onramp supports multiple regions and currencies, enabling users to quickly fund their accounts and enter trading directly, eliminating cumbersome intermediary steps. Availability varies by local regulations.

Global Remittance offers competitive rates and rapid cross-border transfers. Whether personal remittances or business settlements, users can move funds seamlessly between crypto and traditional accounts.

QR Code Payments bridge Web2 and Web3. Users simply scan with their phones to complete payments or receive funds, with all transactions encrypted. Chain-based assets and fiat accounts operate through a single interface. For instance, a user at a Singapore café can scan to pay with JuPay, instantly converting USDT in their wallet to SGD.

Merchant Dashboard and POS provide one-click onboarding for businesses. Merchants manage orders, process refunds, and access analytics through the backend, dramatically lowering integration costs. JuPay opens the Web3 payment network to merchants.

Currently, JuPay supports P2P trading, instant buy, fiat onramp, global remittance, and QR payments, forming a complete loop from trading to payment.

JuLife: Payment Extending into Daily Living

The upcoming JuLife module covers flight and hotel bookings, mobile top-ups, retail shopping, online entertainment, and gaming. Users can manage everything from trading to daily expenses through a single account. JuPay evolves from a tool into a complete gateway connecting Web3 with everyday life.

Making Payments Effortless Across Any Scenario

JuPay aims to become a truly global payment product. It serves Web3 users alongside Web2 merchants and consumers, creating a borderless payment network. Within Ju.com's ecosystem, JuPay takes on the "lifestyle" role, extending "trading" into "living" and making payments effortless across any scenario.

As merchant dashboards, POS systems, and JuLife launch, JuPay will complete a full payment loop spanning individuals to merchants, trading to lifestyle.

More to Come

On October 2, Ju.com CEO Sammi Li will speak in the TOKEN2049 stage to share how Ju.com redefines global payments and blockchain interaction through JuPay and the "Point. Click. Trade." philosophy.

Also, tomorrow evening, Ju.com hosts JuVibe Impossible Night, celebrating the rebrand with global partners and exploring the future of Web3 payments. Event details: https://luma.com/tioldm0i

