INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: Fashion By Informa Announces 2026 Event Dates with Expanded Offerings

Leading B2B Fashion Events Return to Las Vegas, Nashville and New York with Strategic Timing for Optimal Buying Seasons

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 1, 2025 / Fashion by Informa, the industry's premier B2B ecosystem and market resource for the fashion industry, today announces its 2026 event schedule for its flagship fashion trade shows MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, SOURCING, and OFFPRICE. The carefully curated calendar provides fashion industry professionals with strategic opportunities to discover new products, build connections, and conduct business throughout the year.

2026 EVENT SCHEDULE

LAS VEGAS

MAGIC, PROJECT, SOURCING and OFFPRICE will be co-located together and held February 17-19 and August 10-12, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Las Vegas edition of MAGIC is the premier women's fashion event featuring the largest selection of brands offering women's trend, young contemporary, contemporary, modern sportswear, footwear, accessories, home, gift and beauty. PROJECT serves as the definitive marketplace for men's premium contemporary fashion, showcasing an exceptional selection of collections spanning apparel, footwear and accessories. SOURCING connects businesses, brands, and sourcing professionals with premier apparel and footwear manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers, while delivering essential education and experiences focused on technology, sustainability, and fashion entrepreneurship. OFFPRICE is the global B2B off-price marketplace where retailers can find in-season, on-trend, brand name, and value and off-price merchandise for retail stores, e-commerce sites, or resale businesses. Showcasing thousands of quality products at 20-80% off wholesale cost.

This curated Las Vegas marketplace attracts retail buyers from across the globe seeking distinctive brands, forward-thinking designers, and culturally significant labels that define tomorrow's fashion landscape.

"The strategic timing of our 2026 events is designed to perfectly align with the industry's sourcing and manufacturing timelines, giving our PROJECT and SOURCING community the opportunity to discover new materials, production capabilities, and conduct business at optimal times throughout the year," said Edwina Kulego, VP of SOURCING, Men's and International. "We continue to evolve our marketplace to meet the changing needs of the global supply chain and contemporary menswear market while providing the essential platform where international connections are forged and sustainable business partnerships thrive."

NEW YORK

COTERIE and MAGIC will return to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, NY on February 24-26 and September 9-11, 2026.

COTERIE unites the leading contemporary and advanced contemporary women's apparel, footwear, beauty, and accessories brands with a global audience of retailers, stylists, and influencers, while offering community conversations, sustainability activations, and showcasing key categories including outerwear, denim, eveningwear, and casual lifestyle inspired apparel. The New York edition of MAGIC, the must-attend east coast market, unites a global audience of retail buyers with the industry's leading women's trend, young contemporary, and modern sportswear brands, showcasing hundreds of new and emerging designers across these dynamic fashion categories.

"We recognize that timing is everything in fashion, which is why we've positioned our events to give our community optimal opportunities for discovery and commerce throughout the year," Purvi Kanji, VP of COTERIE. "As we evolve, we remain dedicated to curating an elevated experience where high-end brands and discerning retailers can forge meaningful partnerships that drive business success."

NASHVILLE

MAGIC returns to Music City Center in Nashville, TN on April 28-29, 2026, highlighting hundreds of brands across apparel, accessories and footwear, showcasing a curated assortment of southern-inspired brands and products for women's trend and young contemporary.

"By strategically positioning MAGIC events across three distinct regions, we're creating multiple touchpoints that respond directly to the rhythm of the fashion industry's evolving needs," said Jordan Rudow, VP of MAGIC. "This approach ensures our community can engage with the market at optimal times regardless of their location, reflecting our commitment to meeting buyers and sellers where they are while maintaining the vibrant energy and connection that defines the MAGIC experience."

For more information about regional events and to register, visit www.fashionbyinforma.com/en/brands/events-calendar.html.

