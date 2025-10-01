DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Bioresorbable Implants Market to Double, Hitting US$ 14.34 Billion by 2033 as Orthopedics and Cardiovascular Applications Redefine Surgical Outcomes | by DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, The Bioresorbable Implants Market Size was US$ 7.00 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to US$ 14.34 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2025 and 2033. The Bioresorbable Implants Market is transforming surgical care by eliminating the need for permanent implants.

The shift from traditional metallic implants to bioresorbable alternatives reflects a broader healthcare transformation toward patient safety, reduced complications, and cost efficiency. Unlike conventional devices that require revision surgeries, bioresorbable implants gradually dissolve, leaving behind healthy tissue and lowering long-term risks. This innovation is not just a product upgrade-it is a paradigm shift in orthopedics, cardiology, and minimally invasive surgery.

Market Segmentation - Growth Anchors

By Material Type

In 2024, polymer-based implants dominated with 60% of total revenues (US$ 4.2 billion). Among them, PLLA (Poly L-lactide) accounted for the largest share, widely used in orthopedic fixation. PLGA and PGA implants are gaining traction in cardiovascular applications where controlled degradation is critical. Metallic bioresorbables, although smaller (US$ 1.5 billion in 2024), are emerging fast with magnesium-based implants showing strong clinical promise.

By Application

Orthopedics generated US$ 3.8 billion in 2024, fueled by sports injury treatments, trauma fixation, and pediatric orthopedics. Bioresorbable screws, pins, and plates are becoming the standard in ACL reconstruction and fracture repair.

Cardiovascular applications contributed US$ 2.5 billion, led by bioresorbable stents. With rising cases of coronary artery disease, these stents are gaining market traction due to lower risk of late thrombosis.

By End-User

Hospitals accounted for over 65% of revenues in 2024 (US$ 4.6 billion), reflecting their central role in advanced surgical procedures. Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), valued at US$ 1.8 billion, are growing rapidly as minimally invasive surgeries shift toward outpatient settings.

Regional Insights: USA & Japan

United States

The U.S., valued at US$ 2.8 billion in 2024, leads the market due to:

High incidence of orthopedic and cardiovascular surgeries (over 1.5 million annually).

Strong regulatory momentum, with FDA fast-tracking bioresorbable devices showing superior safety profiles.

Recent update (2025): Johnson & Johnson's DePuy Synthes launched a new line of bioresorbable orthopedic fixation devices, gaining rapid adoption across trauma centers.

Japan

Japan's market, valued at US$ 0.6 billion in 2024, is expanding rapidly. Growth is supported by:

Aging population driving demand for fracture fixation and cardiovascular interventions.

PMDA approvals of bioresorbable magnesium implants in 2025.

Strong collaborations between Stryker, Evonik, and Japanese surgical hospitals to integrate polymer-based bioresorbables in orthopedic practices.

Industry Trends & 2025 Developments

Next-Gen Materials: Magnesium- and zinc-based metallic bioresorbables are entering late-stage trials, promising faster healing and tailored degradation rates.

Magnesium- and zinc-based metallic bioresorbables are entering late-stage trials, promising faster healing and tailored degradation rates. 3D-Printed Implants: Hospitals in the U.S. and Japan are adopting 3D printing to customize bioresorbable implants for patient-specific anatomies.

Hospitals in the U.S. and Japan are adopting for patient-specific anatomies. M&A Wave: In 2025, Stryker acquired a European polymer startup specializing in next-gen bioresorbable plates, strengthening its leadership in orthopedics.

In 2025, specializing in next-gen bioresorbable plates, strengthening its leadership in orthopedics. Digital Integration: Surgical navigation systems are being combined with bioresorbable implants for precision placement, reducing revision risks.

Competitive Landscape: Leaders Driving the Future

Stryker Corporation

Stryker remains at the forefront with US$ 1.3 billion revenues in bioresorbable implants in 2024. Its innovations in trauma fixation and sports medicine products continue to dominate the orthopedic landscape.

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Johnson & Johnson generated US$ 1.1 billion in 2024, expanding aggressively into cardiovascular and orthopedic implants. The 2025 launch of advanced PLLA-based fixation systems reinforced its strong U.S. market presence.

Bioretec Ltd

Bioretec is a rising leader with pioneering magnesium-based implants. In 2025, it secured FDA clearance for its RemeOs trauma fixation system, marking a milestone in metallic bioresorbables.

Zimmer Biomet & Smith+Nephew

Both companies are scaling polymer implant portfolios with a focus on sports injuries and pediatric applications. Combined, they generated US$ 1.6 billion in 2024.

Evonik Industries AG

Evonik plays a key role as a material innovator, supplying polymers (Resomer® range) that power multiple bioresorbable implant lines across the industry.

Strategic Outlook

The Bioresorbable Implants Market is entering its most transformative phase. Four key forces will define its trajectory:

Material Innovation - Magnesium, zinc, and hybrid bioresorbables will set new clinical standards. Minimally Invasive Surgery Growth - ASCs and outpatient centers will drive accessibility and adoption. Regulatory Acceleration - Faster approvals in the U.S. and Japan will strengthen investor confidence. Shift to Value-Based Care - Cost efficiency, reduced complications, and improved patient outcomes will push hospitals to adopt bioresorbables at scale.

Conclusion

The Bioresorbable Implants Market, projected to rise from US$ 7.00 billion in 2024 to US$ 14.34 billion by 2033, is no longer a niche-it is the future of surgical implants. With the U.S. leading clinical adoption and Japan setting benchmarks in innovation, the sector offers compelling opportunities for hospitals, device manufacturers, and investors.

